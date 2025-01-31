DPS.VSPMedia Digest, Vol 81, Issue 210

Send DPS.VSPMedia mailing list submissions to

To subscribe or unsubscribe via the World Wide Web, visit

https://list.vermont.gov/mailman/listinfo/dps.vspmedia

or, via email, send a message with subject or body 'help' to

dps.vspmedia-request@list.vermont.gov

You can reach the person managing the list at

dps.vspmedia-owner@list.vermont.gov

When replying, please edit your Subject line so it is more specific

than "Re: Contents of DPS.VSPMedia digest..."