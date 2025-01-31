U.S. Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Material Market Charting Growth Trajectories: Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031

U.S. Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Material Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research has released a detailed report titled " U.S. Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Insulation Material Market : Country Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2022-2031," offering insights into the market dynamics and growth prospects of the extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation material industry in the United States. The report reveals that the U.S. XPS insulation material market was valued at $596.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $987.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.Prime determinants of growthExtruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation is a rigid foam insulation commonly used in the construction industry to improve building energy efficiency. It is made of polystyrene resin and other additives that are melted and then forced through a shaping die, resulting in a continuous sheet of closed-cell foam insulation. To encourage the use of energy-efficient insulation systems, governments around the world are enforcing strict building codes and regulations. Extruded polystyrene insulation materials are in high demand due to the increase in construction activity, particularly in the commercial sector and the rising demand for energy-efficient buildings. The U.S. is a technological innovation leader, there is an increased demand for new and modern infrastructure, such as data centers, research facilities, and other specialized buildings. The U.S. government has implemented energy efficiency regulations and codes to reduce energy consumption in buildings. Extruded polystyrene insulation material is an effective way to meet these standards while also helping reduce energy consumption, which is opening new market opportunities.Extruded polystyrene insulation is a versatile material that can be used in a wide range of non-residential applications including roofs, walls, and floors. It is also simple to work with and can be cut to size and shape, making it an appealing option for builders looking for an easy-to-install material. Several factors are driving this trend, including the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, comply with energy efficiency regulations, and lower operating costs.The growing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable homes has attracted residential building homeowners to focus on finding ways to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint. XPS insulation is gaining popularity as a means of achieving high levels of thermal insulation in homes. XPS insulation is a highly effective thermal insulator, with a high R-value per inch of thickness. This means that it can help to reduce the amount of energy required for the HVAC system, resulting in lower energy costs. As building codes and standards are becoming more stringent, there is a greater demand for extruded polystyrene insulation materials that meet these requirements. As a result, a wider range of insulation materials is being used in homes, which may have an impact on the market share of XPS insulation. In addition to that XPS insulation can also help to improve comfort by maintaining a consistent indoor temperature across residential buildings. This can result in a more comfortable living environment. All these factors have escalated the demand for extruded polystyrene insulation material in residential construction. The West region to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Based on region, the West region accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing to three-fourth of the U.S. extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation material market revenue. Extruded polystyrene insulation has the ability to resist heat flow. The closed-cell structure of XPS insulation acts as an effective barrier to heat transfer via conduction, convection, and radiation. The construction industry in the west region of U.S. is expanding, which increases demand for building materials such as insulation. Extruded polystyrene insulation is used in a wide range of construction projects, including commercial, residential, and industrial structures. Growth in the construction industry, particularly in the non-residential sector, is driving the demand for extruded polystyrene insulation materials. Furthermore, there is a trend toward the use of XPS insulation in applications other than traditional construction, such as cold storage facilities, transportation, and packaging. XPS is known for its durability, water resistance, and thermal stability, making it an appealing option for these applications. The U.S. government has implemented energy efficiency regulations and codes to reduce energy consumption in buildings. Extruded polystyrene insulation is an effective way to meet these standards while also helping to reduce energy consumption. Leading Market Players: - DuPont Williams Foam Owens Corning Morgan Advanced Materials Sika Sarnafil Pactive LLC Soprema Inc. Kingspan Group plc Knauf Insulation TeMa North America LLC 