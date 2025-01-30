Lee Applauds Bipartisan Confirmation of Burgum to Lead Interior

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, issued the following statement after the Senate’s bipartisan vote to confirm North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of the Interior (DOI).

“Governor Burgum’s confirmation today is a win for our public lands and a win for American energy. He has spent his career bringing people together to solve problems and earned the trust of tribes, businesses, conservationists, and working families alike. He understands that we cannot regulate our way into prosperity,” said Chairman Lee. “I am confident that under Governor Burgum’s leadership, DOI will once again act in the best interest of the American people.”

