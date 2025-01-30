$40 million funding injection for Whyalla

Release date: 30/01/25

Funding for upgrades to the Whyalla Airport and the Whyalla Surf Club and Café are among a $20 million suite of new Malinauskas Labor Government measures announced in the region today.

The State Government will deliver a $13.8 million contribution to deliver a vital upgrade to the Whyalla Airport.

The funding, in conjunction with the Albanese Labor Government’s $16.2 million contribution and $2.4 million from the Whyalla City Council, will cover the total project cost of $32.4 million.

The Whyalla Airport is one of the most important airports in the State, providing critical access to health and specialist services and jobs for the local community.

Premier Peter Malinauskas and Federal Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell were at the Whyalla Foreshore to make the announcement today.

In addition, the State Government will deliver $5 million to fully fund the Whyalla Surf Club and Café upgrade, a project being undertaken by the Whyalla City Council to improve the facilities ideally located on the City’s scenic foreshore.

The funding will accompany a $1.7 million workforce package to help impacted workers and contractors.

This will include programs to help affected steel workers to upskill and undertake accredited training and enable affected apprentices to remain in their apprenticeship and transition to new employment opportunities.

The Government will also contribute $100,000 to a study into design options for the Cuttlefish Cove Experience.

Coupled with a series of recent funding announcements made by the Federal Albanese Labor Government more than $40 million is being injected into the region by State and Federal Labor Governments.

Yesterday, the Federal Government also announced $3.14 million to match funding from the Whyalla City Council to deliver the Whyalla Beach Splash and Play Plaza.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Despite the short term challenges at the steelworks, our long-term vision and confidence in the people of Whyalla remains steadfast.

These significant infrastructure and tourism upgrades will deliver tens of millions of dollars of economic activity in Whyalla, while at the same time ensuring the city is set up for a long-term future.

We are doing all we can to ensure Whyalla is in the best possible position to seize the opportunities of industrial transformation.

We will continue to work closely with the Commonwealth, the City of Whyalla and directly with the community to navigate the current challenging period.

Attributable to Member for Giles Eddie Hughes

The $40 million suite of initiatives from the state and federal governments is good news for the Whyalla community.

The Surf Life Saving Club and Cafe will at last get off the ground with no impact on ratepayers.

The airport upgrade is essential for a whole range of services and organisations and especially health services. Without the funding commitment we would have lost our commercial flights.

Upskilling and protecting apprentices is essential given our job losses at the mines, steelworks and contractors.

Building on our globally unique cuttlefish breeding aggregation through identifying what needs to be done at the dive/boat sites is a real plus.

We all know the big issue is securing the future of iron and steel making in Whyalla and that will remain our core and ongoing commitment