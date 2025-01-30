SA\'s best food and beverage on show this weekend

Release date: 31/01/25

South Australia’s world-renowned food and beverage will be showcased under one roof this weekend at the 14th Cellar Door Fest.

From today until Sunday 2 February, more than 100 producers will highlight the quality and variety of South Australia’s wine, spirits, and food to a packed house at Adelaide Convention Centre.

This year’s event has attracted producers from across 14 South Australian wine regions, including the Eyre Peninsula, Riverland, Mount Benson, Far North, Coonawarra and Limestone Coast.

Festival highlights include:

Wine Discovery Stage – featuring a series of free, interactive wine masterclasses hosted by respected South Australian wine identity, Nick Ryan

Chef’s Table: Africola x Murdoch Hill – an exclusive long table dining experience showcasing the best of South Australian produce, hosted by Africola’s Duncan Welgemoed, Adelaide Convention Centre’s Gavin Robertson, and Murdoch Hill’s Michael Downer

A series of educational masterclasses, including Blind Pairings: A Sensory Journey - a one-of-a-kind blindfolded cheese and wine experience led by Valerie Henbest of Smelly Cheese Co. and Andrew Potter of Alpha Box & Dice

The return of the always-popular Emerging Producers zone – providing opportunity for festivalgoers to discover South Australia’s latest talent.

The quality of wine displayed at Cellar Door Fest demonstrates why Adelaide, South Australia is a member of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network. This formally recognises South Australia as one of the top wine producers in the world benchmarking the State against prestigious regions such as Bordeaux and the Napa Valley.

South Australia boasts more than 340 cellar doors and produces approximately 80 per cent of Australia’s premium wine and half of all bottled wine.

Almost a third of all international visitors to South Australia undertake an activity that involves visiting a winery while here – which is significantly higher than any other state or territory in the country. While consumer research among Australian travellers shows South Australia is regarded as the #1 state for ‘good food and wine’.

The festival opens to the public from 5pm today, with doors opening from 11am on Saturday 1 February and Sunday 2 February.

Event details are available at https://cellardoorfestival.com

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The growth of Cellar Door Fest over the past 14 years mirrors the impressive growth of South Australia’s food and beverage industry, which is demonstrated by the more than 100 producers from across the state participating in this weekend’s event.

A highlight on our annual festival calendar, Cellar Door Fest proudly champions the ‘eat, drink, support’ message while also promoting intrastate tourism. The benefits of the festival extend well beyond this weekend, as attendees buy goods to take home and are inspired to go out and visit cellar doors in the regions.

With the quality of wine on display at Cellar Door Fest, it is no wonder our State is the national leader in good food and wine and why almost a third of our international visitors experience the renowned wineries in South Australia.

Attributable to Sarah Goldfinch, General Manager, Adelaide Convention Centre

We’re thrilled to continue the tradition of Cellar Door Fest, shining a spotlight on South Australia’s unparalleled wine regions, distillery scene and artisan produce.

The 2025 festival follows on the heels of Cellar Door Fest being judged Australia’s ‘Best Consumer Show’ at the prestigious Australian Business Event Awards in December – an award which reflects our passion for curating memorable experiences and bringing together the best of South Australia’s amazing food and beverage scene.

This year’s program features plenty for festivalgoers to sip, sample and shop. We’re particularly proud to once again lend our support to our state’s newest talent, via the ‘Emerging Producers’ zone. Always a popular feature, this year’s zone will shine the spotlight on 20 new producers from across the state, including both wineries and distilleries.

Attributable to Nick Ryan, Senior Wine Writer – The Australian & columnist, The World of Fine Wine

South Australia is a special kind of paradise for anyone who loves the good things in life. Great wine, great spirits, great food.

We’re blessed every day by what surrounds us, but we’re particularly blessed this weekend when all that abundance is concentrated under one roof at Cellar Door Fest.

It’s a brilliantly compelling illustration of the diversity, excitement and peerless quality that can be found across our State and answers the question “Can you ever have too much of a good thing?” with a cheerful. “What a ridiculous question. More chardonnay anyone?”