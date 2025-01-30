Mistra Geopolitics´ Conference on Geopolitics of Sustainability



Mattias Rust. Photo Credit: Mistra C2B2 Mattias Rust, Deputy Director, Ministry of Rural Affairs and Infrastructure, Sweden Mattias Rust﻿ is the Deputy Director at the Ministry of Rural Affairs and Infrastructure in Sweden, specializing in sustainable blue economy and shipping-related topics. He serves as the President (Chair) of the Working Party on Integrated Maritime Policy in the European Council during Sweden’s presidency, overseeing advanced civil service tasks within the government offices. With a comprehensive background in ecology, socio-economics, politics, policy, science, and communications, Rust is dedicated to creating effective solutions for global sustainability challenges.

