Company Announcement Date: January 30, 2025 FDA Publish Date: January 30, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: United Natural Trading LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – January 29, 2025 – United Natural Trading LLC, Edison, NJ, is voluntarily recalling Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels due to the presence of an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The date containing products were shipped via online sales via a third-party vendor site, in limited quantities to the Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York areas.

Description Lot Number Best By Date UPC# Fresh Direct Dark Chocolate Covered Pretzels 24353 06/30/2025 811102026276

The lot numbers are printed on the back of each retail packaging.

No illnesses or complaints have been reported to date.

The issue was discovered during an internal review of label management system as an action item from an internal nonconformance.

Consumers who have any remaining product with this lot number should not consume it, but rather should discard it. Consumers should retain their online receipts, packaging reflecting lot numbers or any other proof of purchase they may have for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 732-650-9905, which is open 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (EST) Monday - Friday.