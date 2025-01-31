Keahuolū Courthouse and South Kohala District Court Closed Due to Severe Weather

HONOLULU – The Keahuolū Courthouse in Kailua-Kona and the South Kohala District Court in Waimea will be closed for the remainder of the day due to power and water outages as a result of inclement weather conditions.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents due on Thursday, January 30, 2025 by one day to Friday, January 31, 2025. Hearings or trials that had to be cancelled due to the closures will be rescheduled to the next available date.