State Bar orders suspension of former OC Supervisor Andrew Do's law license

Do pleaded guilty to a felony charge of bribery in late October, nearly a year after LAist began investigating millions in taxpayer dollars meant to feed seniors that Do directed to a nonprofit where his daughter, Rhiannon Do, held top roles.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.