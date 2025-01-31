Submit Release
State Bar orders suspension of former OC Supervisor Andrew Do's law license

Do pleaded guilty to a felony charge of bribery in late October, nearly a year after LAist began investigating millions in taxpayer dollars meant to feed seniors that Do directed to a nonprofit where his daughter, Rhiannon Do, held top roles.

