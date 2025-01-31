Artificial intelligence is bringing nuclear power back from the dead — maybe even in California

Artificial intelligence is so wasteful, in fact, that its rapid spread could endanger California’s goal of eliminating all carbon emissions by 2045 — even as AI companies may be flooding the state treasury with tax revenue.

