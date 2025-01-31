DBEDT E-newsletter – January 2025

Aloha kākou, As we begin the 2025 Legislative Session, we would like to share that the State of Hawai‘i Budget in Brief, which includes the Executive Biennium Budget for Fiscal Biennium 2025-27, is publicly available. This budget places a strong emphasis on two critical priorities: housing and infrastructure, both of which are essential to the well-being of our residents and the growth of our economy. At DBEDT, we remain committed to expanding and diversifying Hawai‘i’s economy, reversing the brain drain, and growing our tax base. Our vision for an economically sustainable Hawai‘i centers on supporting targeted and emerging industries while ensuring the necessary infrastructure and workforce pipelines are in place. These efforts include leveraging economic cluster strategies to strengthen industries such as technology, clean energy, and creative media, all while fostering innovation and resilience in our communities. Earlier this month, an announcement was made that Hawai‘i received federal designation as the nation’s first statewide Economic Development District – more details about what that means are included in this issue. Together, we can build a stronger, more sustainable Hawai‘i for future generations. Mahalo for your continued partnership and support as we work toward this shared goal. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Hawai‘i Designated as Statewide Economic Development District by the EDA Hawai‘i is now the first statewide Economic Development District (EDD), recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA). This designation unlocks federal support for recovery, infrastructure upgrades and creating high-paying jobs for local residents. Governor Josh Green and DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka highlight this milestone as a key step in strengthening Hawai‘i’s economy and attracting private investment. The Hawai‘i Regional Economic Stewardship and Advancement EDD will unite state agencies, local communities, and nonprofits to drive economic growth and sustainability. Building a Stronger Healthcare Workforce for Hawai‘i DBEDT is tackling Hawai‘i’s healthcare workforce challenges through a partnership with the Department of Education and the Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi. Together, we’ve launched two innovative programs aimed at strengthening the pipeline of healthcare professionals. The Public High School Health Care Workforce Certificate Program introduces students to careers as certified nurse aides (CNAs), medical assistants, and other entry-level roles. In the 2023-2024 school year, 104 students from 14 public schools across Hawai‘i participated, with 75% securing jobs soon after completing the program. Tuition assistance, transportation support, and career counseling ensure equitable access for students. For current healthcare workers, the CNA-to-LPN Glidepath Program provides a flexible “earn-and-learn” model, allowing CNAs to transition into licensed practical nurse (LPN) roles. In 2023, 31 CNAs graduated as LPNs, doubling the supply for employers. Enrollment is growing, with over 50 participants in 2025 across multiple islands. These initiatives have already reduced healthcare job vacancies from 17% in 2022 to 14% in 2024. By aligning education and industry needs, DBEDT and its partners are building a resilient healthcare workforce for Hawai‘i’s future. For more information, visit hah.org/hwi. Call for Submissions Issued for Hawai‘i Film and Creative Content Funding Support The DBEDT Creative Industries Division (CID) released a request for proposals (RFP) toward the development of small, mid-sized and microbudget film and creative media projects. Providing Phase 1 seed funding from the Hawai‘i Film and Creative Industries Development Fund, the solicitation is to support local filmmakers, media makers and content creators with the goal of supporting the growth of Hawai‘i-originated intellectual property (IP) for licensing, distribution and export. Proposal applications may be submitted through March 21, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. HST. HHFDC Announces 2025 Consolidated Application for Affordable Housing Financing The Hawai‘i Housing Finance and Development Corporation (HHFDC) has announced the release of its 2025 Consolidated Application and Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP), opening new opportunities for developers to secure funding for affordable housing projects. These programs aim to address Hawai‘i’s critical housing needs by supporting projects that create and preserve affordable housing statewide. The Consolidated Application streamlines access to four key financing programs: Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program: Offers federal and state tax credits to incentivize private investment in affordable rental housing.

The 2025 QAP outlines the allocation criteria for the LIHTC program, ensuring resources are directed toward projects that address the greatest community needs. Developers are encouraged to submit applications that align with HHFDC’s mission to create vibrant, sustainable, and affordable housing solutions for Hawai‘i residents. For more information, including application deadlines and program details, visit HHFDC’s Consolidated Application page. Track Hawai‘i’s Progress in Bridging the Digital Divide The State of Hawai‘i is making significant strides toward digital equity, and now there’s an easy way to stay updated on these efforts. The Digital Equity Project Tracker, managed by the Hawai‘i Broadband and Digital Equity Office, provides a comprehensive view of initiatives aimed at closing the digital divide across the islands. This dynamic tool offers detailed information on projects designed to improve internet access, digital literacy, and connectivity for all Hawai‘i residents, with a focus on underserved communities. It highlights milestones, funding allocations, and the measurable progress being made toward ensuring everyone has the tools they need to thrive in the digital age. Whether you’re a community advocate, policymaker, or simply interested in Hawai‘i’s digital future, the Digital Equity Project Tracker is your go-to resource for transparency and updates on this critical work. Visit the tracker at broadband.hawaii.gov to explore the latest developments and see how Hawai‘i is working to bridge the digital divide. International Students in Hawai‘i Contributed $370.4 Million in 2023 In 2023, 8,311 foreign students studied in Hawai‘i according to the respondents of the 2024 International Education Survey, a joint project between DBEDT’s Research and Economic Analysis Division (READ) and Business Development and Support Division (BDSD). These international students contributed an estimated $188 million in direct spending, including tuition, fees, and living expenses. The economic impact of foreign students in Hawaiʻi was significant: $370.4 million in total economic output

$26.1 million in state tax revenue

$161.7 million in household income

Opening of R&D Tax Credit Applications – March 3, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. HST

Did you know that Hawai‘i offers a research and development tax credit for qualified expenses? If you have any questions regarding this program, please call 808-492-6233. An info session is being planned for later this year. Please stay tuned! Film Project Submissions Deadline – March 21, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. HST

Hawai‘i’s Creative Industries Division is accepting film project proposals to support local talent and promote the state’s creative economy. Open to projects in all stages of development. Learn more! 3rd Annual Made in Hawai‘i Conference – April 8, 2025

Save the date for the 3rd Annual Made in Hawai‘i Conference, "I Ka Mākeke! Going to Market!" Explore local and international market opportunities, e-commerce strategies, and success stories from Hawai‘i entrepreneurs. For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

