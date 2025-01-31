Maze Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 8,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $140.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Maze Therapeutics. In addition, Maze Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on January 31, 2025, under the symbol “MAZE.” The offering is expected to close on February 3, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Guggenheim Securities are acting as the joint bookrunning managers for the offering. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on January 30, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (855) 495-9846, or by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at 1-(800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with common diseases, with a focus on renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic, including obesity. The company is advancing a pipeline using its Compass platform, which provides insights into the genetic variants in disease and links them with the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups. The company’s pipeline is led by two wholly owned lead programs, MZE829 and MZE782, each of which represents a novel precision medicine-based approach for chronic kidney disease.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Jillian Connell, Maze Therapeutics

jconnell@mazetx.com

(650) 850-5080

Media:

Dan Budwick, 1AB

dan@1abmedia.com

