'Tomorrow' Is for the Dreamers: Love Lyzardz Drop a Rock Anthem for Young Love on Valentine’s Day

Some Love Songs Whisper - This One Roars: Love Lyzardz Release Heartfelt New Single "Tomorrow" on Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American recording artist Love Lyzardz , based in Hollywood, California, is set to release their seventh single, “Tomorrow”, a sonic rock/pop/punk fusion that pushes the boundaries of rock music to the edge. Anchored by a hypnotic, driving beat and a crushing guitar rhythm that sends a distorted wall of sound into a gyrating frenzy, “Tomorrow” combines raw energy, melodic power, and angelic yet commanding vocals that cut through the mix with emotive force. Soaring violin solos add an unexpected and transcendent dimension, taking the listener on a sizzling epic journey. The single will debut on February 14, 2025—a fitting Valentine’s Day release that celebrates love, longing, and the promise of a brighter future.At a time when the world faces uncertainty and challenges, Love Lyzardz dedicate "Tomorrow" to their hometown and to anyone in need of hope. With its unique blend of raw energy and heartfelt emotion, "Tomorrow" serves as both a love song and an anthem of resilience, offering a message of perseverance and a reminder that no matter how tough today may be, tomorrow holds new possibilities.“Our city has been through so much,” said a spokesperson for the band. “We wanted to give people something to hold onto—something that says, ‘When today sucks, there’s always tomorrow.’”Guitarist Johnny Saffire added, "Great art lifts people up when they’re down. How many times have you heard someone say a particular song got them through a tough time in their life? We believe ‘Tomorrow’ is that kind of song."Saffire, who wrote "Tomorrow" more than 30 years ago, sees the song’s release now as destiny. “We started recording last fall, and its completion just happened to coincide with this moment. Some songs are meant to find their own time.”The song captures the essence of Love Lyzardz’s signature sound, delivering an unforgettable listening experience that seamlessly combines emotional depth with musical intensity. That the single is being released on Valentine’s Day underscores its message of love and hope—a perfect pairing for a day dedicated to both.Fans and new listeners alike are encouraged to support the single by streaming, sharing, and purchasing the song. Love Lyzardz invite everyone to spread its message of unity and positivity far and wide."Tomorrow" will be available on all major streaming platforms starting February 14, 2025.For more information, promotional materials, or interview requests, please contact:

