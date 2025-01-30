Governor Abbott Directs Texas State Agencies To Reject Woke Gender Ideologies

TEXAS, January 30 - January 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to Texas state agency heads directing them to follow state and federal law, including President Donald Trump’s executive order, in rejecting radical sexual orientation and gender identity ideologies.



“The State of Texas recognizes only two sexes—male and female—and sex discrimination consists in treating a member of one sex less favorably than the other, absent some pertinent difference,” reads the letter. “Others have sought to distort the guarantee that men and women must be treated equally in order to impose mandates concerning sexual orientation and gender identity. On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order, Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government, rejecting similar efforts by the Biden-Harris Administration to distort commonsense notions of biological sex. As the Chief Executive Officer of the State, I direct you to follow state and federal law. All Texas agencies must ensure that agency rules, internal policies, employment practices, and other actions comply with the law and the biological reality that there are only two sexes—male and female.”



Under Governor Abbott’s leadership, Texas fought back against former President Joe Biden’s attempt to impose illegal sexual orientation and gender identity ideologies, including: