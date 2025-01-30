Governor Abbott Releases 2025 Texas Music Industry Economic Impact Report

TEXAS, January 30 - January 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released the 2025 Texas Music Industry Economic Impact Report from his Texas Music Office (TMO). The biennial report tracks the growth of the Texas music industry, including music businesses and music education—and for the first time this year, music-related tourism. Economic impact is measured in terms of annual earnings, local job creation, and economic activity statewide.

“Live music lives in Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “A thriving Texas music industry draws visitors from around the globe, attracts a skilled workforce across industries, and supports continuing business recruitment and expansion efforts. With support from the Texas Music Office and employers across the state, the Texas music industry employs hundreds of thousands of Texans and generates more than $31.7 billion in annual revenue throughout the state. Working together, we will continue to create good-paying jobs and build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before."

“The Texas Music Office is thrilled to release the newest edition of our biennial economic impact study,” said TMO Director Chip Adams. “This report not only underscores the immense positive impact music has on the quality of life in Texas, it also highlights the economic vitality of our state's diverse and thriving music industry. As the nation’s first and longest-running state music office since it was established 35 years ago, TMO is proud to assist Texas communities in boosting local job creation and economic expansion. This report provides valuable insight into the resulting economic impact of music businesses, music education, and music-related tourism in Texas and demonstrates the global appeal and strength of Texas music.”

“Music is key to the Texas brand and a magnet for attracting new business investments to communities across our great state,” said Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office Executive Director Adriana Cruz. “Our state’s world-renowned and richly diverse music culture plays a substantial role in creating local jobs and growing the Texas economy. I am proud of the work done by the Texas Music Office to promote Texas and the Texas music industry. Partnering with local communities, TMO is helping to create a significant impact in terms of jobs, earnings, and economic activity for an even brighter Texas of tomorrow.”

2025 Texas Music Industry Economic Impact Report Findings

The music industry in Texas, including music businesses, music education, and music-related tourism, created:

More than 86,000 permanent jobs

Nearly $4.9 billion in annual earnings

Over $12.5 billion in annual economic activity

The total direct and indirect economic impact in 2024 created:

196,000 permanent jobs

$10.5 billion in annual earnings

$31.7 billion in annual economic activity

View the full 2025 Texas Music Economic Impact Study here.

The Texas Music Office (TMO) in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.