New suite of initiatives aimed at growing the Prince Edward Island livestock sector

CANADA, January 30 - In collaboration with the Government of Canada, the Province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) is launching new funding opportunities to further support its cattle and livestock sectors.

Through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), the governments of Canada and PEI will be introducing the Grow the Herd Pilot Program, as well as a new PEI Livestock Champion. The pilot program will include two funding streams focusing on supporting the unique growth requirements of each Island farm.

Heifer or Cow Retention / Purchase Incentive : Applicants will be eligible for additional funding per retained heifer or the acquisition of bred heifers, bred cows or cow-calf pairs;

The PEI Livestock Champion position, created in collaboration with the PEI Cattle Producers and Atlantic Beef Products, will complement these programs, as well as other existing programs and services offered, by providing leadership, expertise and direction to Island livestock producers. The programs announced in this suite of initiatives support PEI’s Livestock Strategy and will continue to improve the quality of PEI’s products available to local markets as well as help drive new markets.

The Grow the Herd Pilot Program and PEI Livestock Champion are programs under the PEI Livestock Strategy, funded through Sustainable CAP, a 5-year, $3.5-billion investment by the federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen the competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada's agriculture, agri‐food, and agri‐based products sector. This agreement includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

More information on Grow the Herd, including funding specifics and how to apply, can be found at https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/agriculture/grow-the-herd-pilot-program.

To learn more about the variety of programs available to the PEI agriculture industry through the Sustainable CAP, visit https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/scap.

Quotes:

“We have a world-class livestock industry here on the Island and that’s thanks to the care our farmers put into their operations. Through this investment, we’re making sure the sector can continue to provide top-quality products to Canadians and remain strong for future generations.”



- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“I am thrilled to announce these new investments which aim to increase the brood-cow and beef feeder inventory on Prince Edward Island. Additionally, the introduction of the new Livestock Champion ensures that producers across the province can create strategic growth plans to suit their individual needs, that in turn, not only grow the sector, but also our Island economy.”



- The Honourable Bloyce Thompson, Prince Edward Island Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture

Backgrounder

In 2023, total farm cash receipts for PEI were reported at $813.72 million, which is an increase of 7.57% from 2022.

The primary sector and agri-food processing sector (excluding aquaculture) accounted for 7.56% of total provincial GDP. The primary sector and agri-food processing sector also generated 6,040 full-time jobs in PEI, accounting for 6.83% of the total employment in the province.

PEI’s agriculture and agri-food exports in 2023 represented about 42.38% of the province’s total exports (all sectors). In 2023 PEI agriculture and agri-food exports exceeded $1.02 billion, reaching an all-time record.

The livestock sector accounted for 24% of the total farm cash receipts in Prince Edward Island (PEI), highlighting its economic significance to the province. The dairy and beef sector farm cash receipts increased by 24% and 48%, respectively, from 2019 to 2023. The dairy sector contributed $109.54 million in farm cash receipts in 2023, compared to $48.48 million from the beef sector.

The livestock sector accounted for 1.31% of total provincial GDP. The livestock sector also generated 1,645 full-time jobs in PEI, accounting for 27.23% of the total agriculture and agri-food employment in the province.

