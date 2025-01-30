Federal Courts Authorize IRS “John Doe” Summonses to Trident Trust Entities

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia entered an order earlier this week authorizing the IRS to serve John Doe summonses on TT (USA) Holdings Inc.; Trident Corporate Services Inc. and Trident Fund Services Inc., entities that are members of a multinational group of affiliated companies generally operating under the trade name “Trident Trust” and collectively referred to as the “Trident Trust Group.”

Separately, on Dec. 18, 2024, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota entered an order, unsealed on Jan. 21, authorizing service of a similar John Doe summons on Trident Trust Company (South Dakota) Inc. The United States also previously obtained approval in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for the IRS to serve John Doe summonses on a different affiliate entity of the Trident Trust Group, as well as to third party financial service companies, banks and courier services that may have information about Trident Trust Group’s U.S. taxpayer clients.

The United States is not alleging that any of the entities engaged in wrongdoing. Rather, the IRS uses John Doe summonses to obtain information about possible violations of internal revenue laws by individuals whose identities are unknown. These summonses seek information about U.S. individuals who may have used the Trident Trust Group’s services to underreport their worldwide income and conceal their ownership of certain foreign assets that U.S. individuals are required to report to the U.S. government.

“The Justice Department and the IRS are dedicated to unearthing tax evasion that uses foreign bank accounts and offshore shell corporations,” said Deputy Assistant Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Justice Department’s Tax Division. “We will use the many tools available to us, including John Doe summonses like the ones authorized by the courts here, to ensure that taxpayers are fully meeting their responsibilities.”

Federal law requires certain individual taxpayers, including all U.S. citizens and residents with gross annual income above the reporting threshold, to pay taxes on all income earned worldwide. They must also disclose certain foreign financial accounts, assets and controlled foreign corporations. Failure to report these offshore arrangements can result in serious civil and criminal consequences.

The government’s petitions allege that Trident Trust Group is an offshore service provider operating in nearly 30 countries worldwide, and it has provided corporate, trust and fund administration services for over 40 years. The petitions further allege that Trident Trust Group offers services that enable offshore account and entity concealment, like mail forwarding and retention, and ready-to-use “shelf” companies. For example, the petitions allege that Trident Trust Group personnel have listed themselves as the founders, directors and officers of thousands of Panamanian companies to help their U.S. clients potentially conceal their interests in and income from those foreign entities.

A declaration from an IRS revenue agent that accompanied the petitions alleges that at least nine U.S. taxpayers used Trident Trust Group’s services to avoid compliance with U.S. tax laws. The declaration further alleges that the IRS learned of this noncompliance through the Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program, a program that allowed U.S. taxpayers to voluntarily disclose foreign accounts or entities used to evade tax in exchange for settling their civil liabilities on fixed terms.

These orders authorize the IRS to issue summonses to TT (USA) Holdings Inc.; Trident Corporate Services Inc.; Trident Fund Services Inc. and Trident Trust Company (South Dakota) Inc seeking information about U.S. taxpayer clients who may have used the services of the entities and the broader Trident Trust Group to establish, maintain, operate or control any foreign financial account or other foreign asset; any foreign corporation, company, trust, foundation or other legal entity or any foreign or domestic financial account or other asset in the name of such foreign entity from 2014 through 2023. By obtaining these records, the IRS expects to be able to identify clients of the Trident Trust Group to investigate whether they potentially used the group’s services to avoid or evade federal taxes.

Tax Division Attorneys Christina T. Lanier and Brij B. Patnaik are handling the case in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Dakota; and they, along with Elisabeth K. Kryska of the Tax Division, are handling the case in the Northern District of Georgia. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony J. Sun for the Southern District of New York is handling the case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.