Mountain America Credit Union and BYU Athletics Team Up for $10,000 Donation to Local Charities

Cougar Nation’s votes selected both Utah Crisis Food Response and Special Olympics Provo United to receive donations for vital community programs

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in collaboration with BYU Athletics, recently presented donations totaling $10,000 to Utah Crisis Food Response (UCFR) and Special Olympics Provo United. The organizations were each presented with $5,000 checks during the January 14, 2025, Brigham Young University (BYU) men’s basketball game. These donations were part of the Cougs Care initiative, where Cougar Nation fans nominated and voted for their favorite charitable organizations online.

“The Cougs Care initiative highlights the power of community and the positive impact that can be achieved when we come together to support worthy causes,” said Nathan Anderson, executive vice president and COO at Mountain America Credit Union. “Utah Crisis Food Response and Special Olympics Provo United both make a significant impact in addressing critical needs. It's inspiring to see how our collective efforts can make a difference.”

UCFR provides delivery of essential meals and resources for families facing food insecurity. Their dedication to alleviating hunger and supporting vulnerable populations makes them a deserving recipient of this donation.

“We are amazed by Mountain America's generosity and honored to be nominated by the community for this donation,” said Carie Fanning, executive director of Utah Crisis Food Response. “It is heartwarming to know the community recognizes the importance of our work. UCFR delivers thousands of meals every month, an impossible task without the help of donations like this one.”

Special Olympics Provo United empowers individuals with intellectual disabilities through sports, promoting inclusion and community engagement. Their programs foster physical fitness, confidence, and lifelong friendships, making a profound difference in the lives of many.

