California readies for incoming winter storm: Governor Newsom pre-deploys resources to protect communities

Cal OES is monitoring weather impacts and working closely with local areas that are forecasted to be affected. In particular, the state is closely monitoring recent burn scar areas that pose the threat of mudslides and debris flows. Together, the state is preparing:

The State-Federal Flood Operations Center is monitoring forecasts and coordinating with partners.

In collaboration with the California-Nevada River Forecast Center (CNRFC), DWR engineers and CNRFC hydrologists are conducting river forecasts up to four times a day.

DWR has pre-positioned flood fight materials in Northern and Central California including over 3.7 million burlap sandbags and 162 flood fight material containers across 25 counties.

The flood control system is working as intended with flood space available throughout the system. Water can move throughout California’s flood control system including natural weirs overtopping, water in the region’s bypasses, and potential use of spillways at reservoirs.

Caltrans has 2,500 personnel and 1,253 pieces of storm equipment including snowplows, backhoes, and storm drain clearing equipment.

133 CAL FIRE engines and 7 CAL FIRE hand crews staffed across the northern region that are ready to respond.

An atmospheric river could bring an increased risk of power outages, flooding in small streams and low-lying areas, and debris, rocks and mudslides on roadways.

Cal OES is encouraging residents to reduce injury risks from falling limbs and trees by staying inside, not driving through flooded roadways and preparing in advance for power outages.

Residents in the affected counties are urged to stay informed and listen to local authorities about actions they should take including evacuation orders or safety recommendations. In burn scar areas, officials recommend preparing for possible sudden debris flows by having a go-bag packed and knowing evacuation routes.

Go to ready.ca.gov for tips to prepare for the incoming storm.