PhotoPharmics Announces Leadership Transition in Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Hauser’s dedication to patient-centered care and his expertise in advancing scientific discovery make him uniquely qualified to guide us through this next chapter.” — Kent Savage, CEO

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhotoPharmics, a pioneer in specialized phototherapy for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Robert A. Hauser, MD, MBA, as the new Chairman of its Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board (CSAB). Dr. Hauser assumes this leadership role following the recent passing of Warren Olanow, MD, FRCPC, a visionary in the field of Parkinson’s disease research and a long-time advocate for advancing treatments to improve patient outcomes.

“Dr. Warren Olanow was not only a trailblazer in neurodegenerative research but also a deeply respected leader whose guidance shaped the strategic vision of our CSAB,” said Kent Savage, CEO of PhotoPharmics. “His contributions have been invaluable, and he will be profoundly missed by the entire community."

Dr. Hauser, an internationally recognized expert in movement disorders, has been an integral member of the CSAB and brings a wealth of experience to the chairman role. As Director of the Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Center at the University of South Florida, he has contributed extensively to clinical research, including pivotal studies that have advanced the understanding and treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

“I am honored to follow in the footsteps of Dr. Olanow,” said Dr. Hauser. “PhotoPharmics’ commitment to innovation and improving the lives of people with neurodegenerative diseases resonates deeply with my own mission, and I am eager to work with the board to continue driving meaningful advancements.”

Kent Savage reflected on the significance of this transition: “Dr. Hauser’s appointment underscores the strength and continuity of our advisory board’s leadership. His dedication to patient-centered care and his expertise in advancing scientific discovery make him uniquely qualified to guide us through this next chapter. As we honor Dr. Olanow’s legacy, we look forward to building on the foundation he helped establish, confident that Dr. Hauser will lead with similar passion and vision.”

The Clinical & Scientific Advisory Board plays a crucial role in guiding PhotoPharmics’ mission to transform neurodegenerative care. Comprised of leading experts in neurology, movement disorders, and clinical research, the CSAB provides strategic direction and scientific oversight, ensuring the company’s innovations address the unmet needs of patients and align with the highest standards of clinical and scientific excellence.

This leadership transition comes as PhotoPharmics continues to advance its Light for PD Pivotal, Phase 3 study evaluating its specialized phototherapy device designed to improve quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease.

About PhotoPharmics

-------------

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation treatments for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient’s lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at www.photopharmics.com.

###

PR 12101

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.