HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Opens New Virtual Reality Welding Lab

PASCAGOULA, Miss., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division along with representatives from the U.S. Navy, Accelerate Mississippi and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC), celebrated the opening of a virtual reality (VR) welding lab at the shipyard Wednesday. The new facility makes it easier and safer for welders to hone their skills, and enhance HII’s ability to grow the number of proficient shipbuilders with this essential skillset.

“As we develop the shipbuilders who build our nation’s ships, our training programs are a key part of that effort,” Ingalls Shipbuilding Vice President of Operations Donny Dorsey said. “By working with the Navy and our regional workforce partners, we can provide individuals in Mississippi with a more comprehensive approach to mastering a skilled trade in shipbuilding.”

This new facility integrates VR technology into the shipyard’s existing welder certification curriculum, providing new and current Ingalls shipbuilders with an immersive, hands-on experience to develop critical shipbuilding skills.

The establishment of the VR welding lab is part of Ingalls Shipbuilding’s broader workforce development efforts, made possible through federal and state partnerships that are bringing cutting-edge training technology to the shipbuilding industry.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-opens-new-virtual-reality-welding-lab/.

“Innovative training programs like this are key to building a highly skilled workforce that meets the evolving needs of industries across Mississippi,” said Courtney Taylor, executive director of AccelerateMS. “By embracing virtual reality technology, Ingalls is not only equipping future shipbuilders with critical skills, but also setting a new benchmark for how industries can leverage technology, local training providers, and state resources to train workers. This partnership highlights the importance of collaboration in strengthening our workforce and helping set the standard for technical training in the region.”

MGCCC has also played a crucial role in the development of the lab, ensuring alignment with industry needs.

“We are proud to partner with Ingalls to provide this new training to their shipbuilders,” said Dr. Mary Graham, president of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. “These vital partnerships allow us to offer innovative training solutions that prepare our students for real-world careers. We are proud to work with Ingalls to bring this technology to our community.”

In August 2023, the U.S. Navy awarded Ingalls a multi-year contract for the construction of six Flight III Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) destroyers and one option ship, plus options for additional destroyers. This award included funds to support workforce development initiatives, such as virtual learning labs, providing Ingalls shipbuilders with the opportunity to build and deliver Navy destroyers for decades to come.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

