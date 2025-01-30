Aerospace Hose Assemblies Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 637 Million in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerospace hose assemblies market is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.0% annually from 2024 to 2034, with an anticipated size of US$ 637 million by 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global aerospace hose assemblies market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2034 (million US$) 637 Growth (CAGR) 3.0% during 2024-2034 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 8 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aerospace Hose Assemblies Market:

The global aerospace hose assemblies market is segmented based on aircraft type, material type, braid type, pressure type, application type, end-use type, sales channel type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The aerospace hose assemblies market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, UAV, and spacecraft. Commercial aircraft are expected to hold the lion’s share of the market whereas UAVs will be the fastest-growing aircraft during the forecast period. Commercial aircraft are expected to remain the dominant aircraft type due to the expected increase in production rates of the best-selling aircraft programs; expected market entry of new players; introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B777X; and rebounding commercial and regional aircraft deliveries across regions. Major commercial aircraft such as A320, B737, A220, B787, and A350XWB would be the biggest demand generator during the forecast period. UAVs are estimated to register the fastest growth in the market during the study period. UAVs have passed the introduction phase and are now in the growth stage, with an expected growth rate slightly higher than commercial aircraft, the second-fastest growing segment.



Based on application type - The market is segmented into pneumatic systems, hydraulic systems, fuel systems, and others. The hydraulic system is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Hydraulic systems are essential in aircraft for functions such as landing gear, brakes, flaps, and flight control surfaces. These systems rely on high-pressure hoses capable of delivering precise control and power, which are crucial for safe and efficient aircraft operations. With global defense budgets increasing and military fleets expanding, there is growing demand for high-performance hydraulic hoses designed to withstand rigorous use in combat and challenging environments.



Based on the braid type - The market is segmented into two-layered hose, single-layered hose, and others. The two-layered hose is likely to maintain its unconquerable lead in the market during the forecast period. Two-layered braid hoses are likely to remain pioneers in the aerospace hose assemblies market with around a two-third share throughout the study period. The two-layered structure allows these hoses to withstand higher pressures and resist damage from external forces and vibration, making them well-suited for critical systems in aircraft such as hydraulics and fuel systems.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aerospace hose assemblies during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The dominance of North America in the aerospace hose assemblies market is due to the significant presence of numerous tier players and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the region.

This region has a presence of leading hose manufacturers, such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation, ITT Inc., and Flexfab LLC. In addition to that, the presence of key OEMs, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Gulfstream, and Textron, fuels the demand for hose assemblies.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the same period due to major factors such as increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic and the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in India and China.



Aerospace Hose Assemblies Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The expected rise in the production rate of key aircraft programs.

Market entry of upcoming aircraft programs.

Increasing demand for high-pressure hoses.

Huge order backlogs of commercial aircraft.

The development of next-gen advanced aircraft and UAVs.



Top 10 Companies in the Aerospace Hose Assemblies Market:

The market is highly consolidated with the presence of a handful of major players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Eaton Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Smiths Group Plc

FMH Aerospace (Ametek Aerospace)

Witzenmann GmbH

Hutchinson (PFW Aerospace)

ITT Inc.

Safran S.A. (Zodiac Aerospace)

Meggitt PLC

Flexfab, LLC



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aerospace Hose Assemblies Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



