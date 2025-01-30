ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 31-Feb. 3) - Phoenix Area

Major Closure Alert

:

Eastbound I-10 closed

between SR 51

(“Mini-Stack” interchange)

and US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Feb. 3) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street

(downtown Phoenix)

and Baseline Road closed

(including the southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10).

Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10

near Sky Harbor Airport

closed

.

Note

: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Allow extra travel time.

Primary Detour

: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure will detour to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10.

I-10 drivers also can avoid the closure by detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202

(South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information:

I10BroadwayCurve.com

.

Note

:

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday