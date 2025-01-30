ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 31-Feb. 3) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Jan. 31-Feb. 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Scheduled restrictions include a closure of eastbound Interstate 10 between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) as work progresses on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using alternate routes if needed while the following restrictions are in place:
- Major Closure Alert: Eastbound I-10 closed between SR 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (downtown Phoenix) and Baseline Road closed (including the southbound SR 51 ramp to eastbound I-10). Southbound I-17 connection to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Note: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Allow extra travel time. Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic approaching the closure will detour to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and can use southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10. I-10 drivers also can avoid the closure by detouring on southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3).
- Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) narrowed to two lanes in both directions between 51st and 59th avenues from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 1) for lighting work as part of widening project. Allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour: Consider alternate routes. Note: Eastbound US 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 3). Consider using the eastbound on-ramp at Mill Avenue. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to two lanes near Arizona Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 2) for widening project. Please allow extra travel time. Be prepared to slow down and merge safely in all work zones.
- Southbound SR 143 (Hohokam Expressway) ramp to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 1) for barrier wall repair. Southbound SR 143 also closed between McDowell Road and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Detours: Consider using southbound 44th or 52nd streets from McDowell Road to enter westbound Loop 202.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
