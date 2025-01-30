National Burn Awareness Week is February 2-8, 2025
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 2-8, 2025).
This year’s theme, “Burn Prevention Starts Where You Live,” highlights practical steps to reduce burn hazards in kitchens, bathrooms, sleeping areas, and storage spaces.
“Winter is the most dangerous season of the year for home fires, and I want to encourage Tennesseans to focus on safety whenever they’re spending time indoors so that they might avoid painful burns while in the kitchen, as well as deadly home fires,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Carter Lawrence.
“I join Commissioner Lawrence in encouraging Tennesseans to focus on safety during National Burn Awareness Week,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “This week is the perfect time to brush up on your family’s home fire escape plan and make sure that you have working smoke alarms in your home. If your family needs working smoke alarms, contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in the "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" program or contact the SFMO online here. .
During Burn Awareness Week, consumers are reminded to keep the following tips in mind:
- Prevent spills due to the overturning of pots, pans, and dishes containing hot food or liquids by using the back burner and turning pot handles away from the stove’s front edge (or any edge where someone could bump into the pot handles).
- Keep all appliance cords coiled and away from counter edges.
- Use oven mitts or potholders when removing hot food from ovens, microwave ovens, or stovetops. Never use wet oven mitts or potholders because they can cause scald burns. Replace old or worn-out oven mitts.
- Always open food containers slowly and away from a person’s face to avoid steam burns.
- Choose prepackaged soups whose containers have a wide base or, to avoid the possibility of a spill, pour the soup into a traditional bowl after heating. Prepackaged, microwavable soups are a frequent cause of scald burns (especially noodle soups) because they can easily tip over.
- Avoid using microwaves to heat baby formula or milk because these items can heat unevenly and create hot spots.
- Keep children away from cooking areas by enforcing a "kid-free zone" of 3 feet around the stove or any place where hot foods or drinks are being prepared or carried. Young children are at high risk of being burned by hot foods and liquids.
- Never hold a child while cooking, drinking a hot liquid, or carrying hot foods or liquids.
