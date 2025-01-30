National Burn Awareness Week is February 2-8, 2025

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 2-8, 2025).

This year’s theme, “Burn Prevention Starts Where You Live,” highlights practical steps to reduce burn hazards in kitchens, bathrooms, sleeping areas, and storage spaces.

“Winter is the most dangerous season of the year for home fires, and I want to encourage Tennesseans to focus on safety whenever they’re spending time indoors so that they might avoid painful burns while in the kitchen, as well as deadly home fires,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and Department of Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Carter Lawrence.

“I join Commissioner Lawrence in encouraging Tennesseans to focus on safety during National Burn Awareness Week,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “This week is the perfect time to brush up on your family’s home fire escape plan and make sure that you have working smoke alarms in your home. If your family needs working smoke alarms, contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in the "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" program or contact the SFMO online here. .

During Burn Awareness Week, consumers are reminded to keep the following tips in mind: