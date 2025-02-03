New book "Personal Branding & Marketing Yourself: The Companion Workbook" Delivers Practical Career Management Tools

Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself: The Companion Workbook

Rita B. Allen's New Book is an Essential Resource for All Professionals and Entrepreneurs

This workbook will help you navigate through the process of developing your own personal brand and how to embrace your brand to fulfill your career aspirations and potential.” — Rita Balian Allen

BELMONT, MA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book released today, written by Executive Coach and Leadership Development Consultant Rita Balian Allen, unveils strategies and guidance, along with exercises and activities to gain ownership of your career with the “Three Ps” framework. Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself: The Companion Workbook delivers a strategic plan for professionals of all levels and entrepreneurs to identify, build, and articulate their personal brand as a foundation for marketing their value-add.

Now, more than ever, individuals are reflecting upon their career paths and options. Ownership of your career is the mindset and strategy needed to embrace your full potential and aspirations. To do this, marketing yourself is a key and necessary ingredient in successfully managing your career throughout all phases – essentially, it’s all about how you show up and put your best authentic self out there.

Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself: The Companion Workbook builds on the advice and concepts in the author’s first book, Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself: The “Three Ps” Marketing Technique as a Guide to Career Empowerment, yet it can also be read and used independently as a standalone guide. The duo is a powerful one-stop resource for managing one’s career and can be used independently or collectively.



The “Three Ps” Marketing Technique offers a framework to help start the personal branding process. It includes:

• Preparation – Define and identify personal brand

• Packaging – Create and build personal brand

• Presentation – Articulate and enhance personal brand

The activities, exercises, informal assessments, tools, tips, techniques, and strategies in this workbook will help you navigate through the process of developing your own personal brand and how to embrace your brand to fulfill your career aspirations and potential. When you know your differentiators, define your personal brand, and can build, articulate, and continually enhance it, you are ultimately expressing and being true to your best, most authentic self. This level of empowerment allows readers to navigate career peaks and valleys with integrity and confidence.

The book is now available to purchase on the Rita B. Allen Associates website and via Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.

Praise for Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself: The Companion Workbook

Endorsements by industry leaders and influencers praise the advice shared by Rita B. Allen in her latest book:

“From breaking through limiting mindsets to communicating your value in a way that resonates, this book empowers and equips readers with the tools they need to actualize the career they have been dreaming about.”

― Dr. Katherine Penn, VP and Chief DEI Officer, Bentley University

“I’ve seen firsthand how the ‘Three Ps’ framework empowers people to showcase their true talents and advocate for themselves with confidence.”

― Jamie Graceffa, VP of Learning and Development and author of Kind Cards

“Rita Balian Allen’s new book is an essential tool for anyone seeking to improve their work situation and increase their contribution in today’s world of work. The workbook format is what makes the difference.”

― Oz Mondejar, Senior VP, Mission and Advocacy, Spaulding Rehabilitation Network (Mass General Brigham)

“A refreshing, comprehensive, and essential resource for all levels of professionals interested in unlocking and realizing their career potential.”

― Linda Rossetti, Author and former EVP Human Resources & Administration, Iron Mountain

About the Author and Rita B. Allen Associates

Rita Balian Allen is the founder and president of Rita B. Allen Associates, an international career management firm specializing in executive coaching, leadership development, management training, and career development. Rita has worked with leaders across all industries and disciplines, empowering them to take charge of their careers and maximize their talent potential. She is a lecturer at Northeastern University; a sought-after speaker and presenter; and the author of numerous articles and blogs. Her first book is Personal Branding and Marketing Yourself: The “Three Ps” Marketing Technique as a Guide to Career Empowerment. This second book is a companion workbook to this book, yet it can also be read and used as a standalone guide.

