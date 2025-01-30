Official trustee appointed to replace School District 61 board of education

CANADA, January 30 - Sherri Bell was the president of Camosun College from 2015 until her retirement in early 2022. Prior to that, she worked in the Greater Victoria School District for 20 years, serving in various senior administrative capacities, including superintendent of schools/chief executive officer. Success and support for all students has been the primary focus in every aspect of her educational career.

Bell was appointed chair of the BC Transit Board of Directors in April 2023. She is also the chair of board for Whitecliffe College Canada. She has also served as the board chair of the British Columbia Council for International Education and chair of British Columbia Colleges. Recently, Bell was awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal for her service to public education and the community.