Office of the Governor – News Release – ACTING GOVERNOR LUKE SIGNS EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION FOR JANUARY 2025 LOW-PRESSURE WEATHER SYSTEM

ACTING GOVERNOR LUKE SIGNS EMERGENCY PROCLAMATION FOR JANUARY 2025 LOW-PRESSURE WEATHER SYSTEM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 30, 2025

HONOLULU – Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, has signed an Emergency Proclamation in response to a low-pressure weather system affecting the Hawaiian Islands.

The Emergency Proclamation will remain in effect through Monday, February 3, unless terminated or superseded. The declaration enables rapid deployment of resources to address potential impacts, including high winds, heavy rainfall and other hazardous conditions associated with the system.

“This proclamation allows us to respond quickly to changing conditions and provide the necessary resources to protect our communities,” said Acting Governor Luke. “We urge residents to stay informed, exercise caution and prepare for potential impacts from this weather system.”

The public is advised to take necessary precautions, including securing outdoor objects, avoiding unnecessary travel in affected areas and staying clear of flood-prone locations. Residents should monitor updates from the National Weather Service and county emergency management agencies for the latest official forecasts and safety information.

The proclamation also suspends certain laws that might delay emergency response efforts, ensuring that state and county agencies can act swiftly to protect public safety.

An executed copy of the Emergency Proclamation can be found here.

