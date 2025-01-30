Diag-Nose.io, Graduate of CDL-Seattle, Closes Oversubscribed $2M Seed Round to Transform Respiratory Care with AI-Driven Precision Medicine

Diag-Nose.io, a CDL-Seattle graduate, harnesses AI with RhinoMAP™ to redefine respiratory care, securing $2M in oversubscribed funding

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking precision medicine system developed by biotech trailblazer Diag-Nose.io hopes to transform the management of chronic respiratory diseases worldwide after closing its oversubscribed seed round this week.



CDL-Seattle Alumni, Diag-Nose.io Team, Celebrates Breakthrough in AI-Driven Respiratory Care



A graduate of Creative Destruction Lab’s 2023 class for Digital Health in Seattle, Diag-Nose.io is pioneering advancements in respiratory healthcare by focusing on the “unified airway”: the biological relationship between the lungs and nasal passages.



Traditional diagnostic methods for chronic respiratory conditions - such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and chronic sinusitis - rely on outdated measurement tools and subjective assessments. This approach contributes to treatment failure in over 30% of patients, incurring significant costs and delaying effective care.



Diag-Nose.io’s revolutionary RhinoMAP™ platform combines machine learning (artificial intelligence) with advanced proteomics to enable precision-matched treatments based on each patient’s unique biological profile, or “endotype.”





ABEL Microsampler™



The system leverages patented nasal liquid biopsy technology, the ABEL Microsampler™, to collect nasal fluid samples for comprehensive biomarker analysis. These insights intend to guide care by identifying disease progression, therapeutic responsiveness, and optimal treatment pathways.



“Over 40 million Americans suffer from chronic respiratory conditions, and globally, these diseases affect more than 450 million people, causing approximately four million deaths in 2019,” said Eldin Rostom, CEO and Co-Founder of Diag-Nose.io. “Together with the new biologics medicines, our RhinoMAP™ system will bring us one step closer towards the holy grail of respiratory medicine; helping patients become completely free of symptoms. This progress is made possible through the unwavering support and investment from visionary partners who share our mission, as well as the transformative support of the Creative Destruction Lab program at the University of Washington, which inspired us to think bigger and exponentially accelerated our commercialization pathway.”



The oversubscribed $2 million round was led by Breakthrough Victoria, with additional investments from Radar Ventures, a syndicate of physicians from Specialty Physician Associates (SPA), biotech angel investors Carl Stubbings, Stephen Ho, and Richard Lipscombe, as well as physicians affiliated with leading U.S. hospitals. Carl Stubbings will join Diag-Nose.io’s board as Chairperson.



Emer Dooley, Site Lead at CDL-Seattle, endorsed Diag-Nose.io’s achievements, stating:

“Diag-Nose.io exemplifies the transformative innovation we strive to cultivate at CDL-Seattle. Their AI-driven approach to precision medicine and commitment to addressing chronic respiratory diseases underscores the profound impact deep-tech startups can achieve. We are proud to have supported their journey and look forward to their continued advancements in respiratory healthcare.”



Diag-Nose.io plans to launch a series of clinical studies across the United States in 2025 to further validate its technology and invites interested academic and industry partners to collaborate in driving forward this revolutionary approach to respiratory and rhinology care.



About Diag-Nose.io

Diag-Nose.io, founded in 2020, is a biotechnology company focused on translating the complexities of the unified airway into precision diagnostic and drug discovery solutions.

Their precision medicine technology combines advanced proteomics, computational biology, and AI (machine learning) to create a scalable respiratory biology model. This innovation aims to help clinicians prescribe the right treatments faster and enable researchers to accelerate the development of new therapies.

The company’s flagship platform, RhinoMAP™, leverages proteomic data to predict respiratory disease activity, monitor therapy response and predict treatment efficacy in advance, with an initial focus on anti-Th2 biologics.

website: https://diag-nose.io/

The RhinoMAP platform, ABEL microsampler™, RhinoMAP™ and any associated technologies or products developed by Diag-Nose.io have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are not currently approved for diagnostic or therapeutic use.

This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical guidance.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration of the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

