Diag-Nose.io Expands to Bethlehem, PA, Following Oversubscribed $2M Seed Round Funding to Revolutionize Respiratory Diagnostics

Diag-Nose.io sets new standards in respiratory care with AI and proteomics after a $2M seed funding success, now expanding to Bethlehem, PA

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking precision medicine system developed by biotech trailblazer Diag-Nose.io hopes to transform the management of chronic respiratory diseases worldwide after closing its seed round this week.



Dr. David Yen, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Diag-Nose.io

A graduate of Stanford University’s prestigious EENT Innovation Biodesign program in 2019, Diag-Nose.io is redefining respiratory healthcare through its innovative focus on the “unified airway,” emphasizing the biological interplay between the lungs and nasal passages.

Traditional diagnostic methods for chronic respiratory conditions - such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) and chronic sinusitis - rely on limited measurement tools and subjective assessments. This approach contributes to treatment failure in over 30% of patients, incurring significant costs and delaying effective care.

Diag-Nose.io’s revolutionary RhinoMAP™ platform combines machine learning (AI) with advanced proteomics to enable precision-matched treatments based on each patient’s unique biological profile, or “endotype.”



ABEL Microsampler ™

The system leverages patented nasal liquid biopsy technology, the ABEL Microsampler™, to collect nasal fluid samples for comprehensive biomarker analysis. These insights intend to guide care by identifying disease progression, therapeutic responsiveness, and optimal treatment pathways.

“This funding allows us to advance the RhinoMAP™ platform and the ABEL Microsampler™, ensuring our patients receive biologics or other therapies tailored to their unique biology,” said Dr. David Yen, Diag-Nose.io’s Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. “Our goal is to equip physicians with tools to personalize care, improve outcomes, and reduce costs for patients globally.”

The oversubscribed $2 million round was led by Breakthrough Victoria, with additional investments from Radar Ventures, a syndicate of physicians from Specialty Physician Associates (SPA), biotech angel investors Carl Stubbings, Stephen Ho, and Richard Lipscombe, as well as physicians affiliated with leading U.S. hospitals. Carl Stubbings will join Diag-Nose.io’s board as Chairperson.

In a significant milestone, Diag-Nose.io is also expanding operations to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, through a partnership with SPA as a dedicated clinical site.

Dr. Shannon Kearney, an allergist-investor at SPA, shared her excitement about Diag-Nose.io’s innovative approach: “With the RhinoMAP™ and ABEL Microsampler™, we are planning to build a biobank that will advance our understanding of treatment efficacy across a variety of devices and drugs for respiratory disease. This biology-driven precision care approach is the future of medicine.”

Diag-Nose.io plans to launch a series of clinical studies across the United States in 2025 to further validate its technology and invites interested partners to collaborate in driving forward this revolutionary approach to respiratory and rhinology care.



About Diag-Nose.io

Diag-Nose.io, founded in 2020, is a biotechnology company focused on translating the complexities of the unified airway into precision diagnostic and drug discovery solutions.

Their precision medicine technology combines advanced proteomics, computational biology, and AI (machine learning) to create a scalable respiratory biology model. This innovation aims to help clinicians prescribe the right treatments faster and enable researchers to accelerate the development of new therapies.

The company’s flagship platform, RhinoMAP™, leverages proteomic data to predict respiratory disease activity, monitor therapy response and predict treatment efficacy in advance, with an initial focus on anti-Th2 biologics.

website: https://diag-nose.io/

