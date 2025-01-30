Submit Release
CDCR Apprehends Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Acton Conservation Camp

ACTON – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) today announced the apprehension of a person who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

Jessie Meza, 38, was apprehended without incident in Bakersfield at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Jan 30, 2025. He will be rehoused at a prison and his case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney for possible escape charges.

Meza was received from Kern County on March 11, 2022, to serve 16 years for assault with a firearm with an enhancement for use of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a felon, both second-strike offenses, and vandalism.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended. 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Jan 30, 2025

CONTACT: OPEC@cdcr.ca.gov

