Detroit Music Artist Dank Demoss Faces Weight Discrimination from Lyft Driver

Dank Demoss with her Attorneys

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit-based music artist and influencer Dank Demoss (real name Dajua Blanding) has filed a lawsuit against rideshare giant Lyft following an incident of alleged weight discrimination by one of its drivers. The story has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and conversations about size discrimination.The incident, which occurred earlier this month, was caught on camera and shared by Dank Demoss on her social media platforms, where it accumulated millions of views and incited public debate. According to reports, the Lyft driver refused to allow Dank Demoss to enter the vehicle, claiming she was "too big" and expressing concerns about potential damage to the car. Media reports detailing the incident have been published widely including: People , New York Post, Billboard , even garnering international reach with the UK's Daily Mail Dank Demoss, a vocal advocate for body positivity and inclusivity, stated, "This experience was humiliating and unacceptable. I am using my platform and this lawsuit to push for change—not just for me, but for everyone who has been made to feel less than because of their size." This incident highlights the ongoing struggle against discrimination based on body size and calls for systemic change within the rideshare industry.A statement from the law firm representing Dank was issued after the complaint was filed. “Under the law, refusing someone transportation due to their weight is no different than refusing someone transportation based on their race or religion.” said attorney Jon Marko. Mr. Marko added, “Discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated in our society.” “Refusing someone transportation based on their weight is not only illegal, but dangerous.” said attorney Zach Runyan. Mr. Runyan added, “Imagine the consequences if Ms. Blanding were unable to seek shelter after the driver left her stranded. This could have ended even worse than it did.”The lawsuit (Dajua Blanding vs. Lyft, INC., Case No 25-CD), filed by a Michigan-based civil rights law firm, Marko Law, PLLC, alleges violations of state anti-discrimination laws. Support for Dank Demoss has poured in online, with fans and advocates rallying behind her. Playbook MG is handling media inquiries, please contact Marie Driven Theodore for more details. For legal matters contact Dank's attorneys directly, Jonathan R. Marko, (616) 813-7627 // Zachary T. Runyan, (586) 850-3209.###

