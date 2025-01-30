Submit Release
Reminder to Join Quanex Building Products’ Investor and Analyst Day

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) will host an Investor and Analyst Day at the New York Stock Exchange, 11 Wall St. New York, NY 1005, on February 6, 2025.

The event, which will be open to investors and analysts, will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.  All investors and analysts that plan to attend should RSVP for the event by January 31, 2025, by contacting the Company’s SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, Scott Zuehlke, by email (scott.zuehlke@quanex.com).

Participants can pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://vimeo.com/event/4882123

Presentation content and a live audio webcast will be made available on Quanex’s website at http://www.quanex.com in the Investors section under Events & Presentations.  A replay of the webcast will be posted following the live event.

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets.  The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, solar, refrigeration, custom mixing, building access and cabinetry markets.  Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets. 


Scott Zuehlke
SVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
713-877-5327
scott.zuehlke@quanex.com

