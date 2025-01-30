Registration to Open February 3 For Boston Parks Summer Sports Centers and Golf Lessons

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to announce registration will open on February 3 at 12:00 p.m. for the 2025 Summer Sports Centers at Franklin Park Playstead in Franklin Park, Almont Park in Mattapan, East Boston Memorial Stadium in East Boston, Garvey Playground in Dorchester, and Ronan Park in Dorchester, as well as Junior Golf Lessons at George Wright Municipal Golf Course. Registration for Spring First Tee Golf Lessons opens on February 10 at 12:00 p.m.

Sports Centers - Registration opens February 3 at 12:00 p.m.

Each location offers instruction in several popular sports from July 8 through August 16. All Summer Sports Centers are offered free of charge to Boston residents and open to children ages 7 to 14. Parents may register their children for just one week or the entire summer. For more information or to register online please visit boston.gov/park-sports.

White Stadium Sports Center Franklin Park Playstead 450 Walnut Ave, Franklin Park

Hunt-Almont Sports Center Hunt-Almont Park 40 Almont Street, Mattapan

East Boston Sports Center East Boston Memorial Park 143 Porter Street, East Boston

Ronan Park Sports Center Ronan Park 92 Mt Ida Road, Dorchester

Garvey Park Sports Center Garvey Playground 340 Neponset Avenue, Dorchester



Please note that lunch will be provided but participants must provide their own transportation. Pre-registration is required for both groups and individuals.

Sports Centers Registration

Junior Golf Lessons - Registration opens February 3 at 12:00 p.m.

George Wright Golf Course, Hyde Park

The Junior Golf Daily Lessons program, designed for beginners, provides basic instruction in the fundamentals of golf, taught by professionals at George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park. Equipment is provided and pre-registration is required for each week. Lessons take place Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Each Tuesday registration is for all 3 days of the week. Ages 7-14. The program is free for Boston residents.

Junior Golf Registration

First Tee Golf Lessons - Registration opens February 10 at 12:00 p.m.

William Devine Golf Course, Franklin Park

In partnership with the Massachusetts Golf Association (MGA) and the John D. Mineck Foundation, Boston Parks and Recreation will offer young people (ages 7 to 17) an opportunity to learn the elements of golf in the First Tee of Massachusetts junior golf program at the William Devine Golf Course in Franklin Park. Taught by PGA professionals, the sessions will run Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (for 7 to 11-year-olds) and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (for 12 to 17-year-olds). The program is free for Boston residents.

Register for First Tee Golf

For more information, visit boston.gov/parks-sports or email parks@boston.gov for more information.

