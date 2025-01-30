DMC Global Appoints Jim Schladen as President of Arcadia Products, LLC

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced Jim Schladen has rejoined its Arcadia Products, LLC (Arcadia) business as president, effective February 3, 2025. Mr. Schladen returns to Arcadia after previously serving as its president from 2000 until his retirement in January 2023. Arcadia is a supplier of architectural building products to the commercial and high-end residential construction industries.

Under his leadership, Arcadia grew from a small, California-based building products business into a leading regional supplier, achieving double-digit compound annual sales growth and industry-leading profitability from 2010 until his retirement. The business now operates sales locations and production facilities throughout the western and southwestern United States, providing high-growth regions with commercial exterior and interior aluminum framing solutions.

James O’Leary, DMC’s interim CEO, said, “I am pleased to welcome Jim back to Arcadia. Since I joined the DMC board, Jim has been a valuable resource regarding Arcadia’s markets, history and what drove its success under his leadership. We are looking forward to working with him in this exciting new chapter of Arcadia’s history.

“I would also like to thank Chris Scocos, who has been working on several foundational operational improvement initiatives since September of 2024, and has served as interim president of Arcadia since last November. Chris will continue to assist us in ensuring a smooth transition as interim vice president of operations.”

Mr. Schladen began his career at Arcadia in 1986 and subsequently departed to co-found Wilson Partitions, a provider of commercial interior building products. Arcadia acquired Wilson in 1998, at which time Mr. Schladen rejoined the company. Before his appointment as president, he held the roles of head of sales for Arcadia Commercial Exteriors, and president of Commercial Interiors. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About DMC Global

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: www.dmcglobal.com.

Safe Harbor Language

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, our intent to enhance value for our stakeholders. All of these statements are based on management’s expectations as well as estimates and assumptions prepared by management that, although they believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and other factors outside of the Company’s control that may cause its business, industry, strategy, financing activities or actual results to differ materially. More information on potential factors that could affect the Company and its financial results is available in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections within the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in other documents that the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release public revisions to any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

