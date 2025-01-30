Submit Release
Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

WARSAW, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

These results reflect the Company's previously disclosed balance sheet restructuring plan, which was executed in December following its successful and oversubscribed underwritten public common stock offering. As part of the restructuring, the Bank sold $653.5 million of available-for-sale ("AFS") investment securities, which resulted in a pre-tax loss on the sale of securities of $100.2 million in the fourth quarter. The after-tax impact of the loss of approximately $75 million was entirely funded by a portion of the capital raised through the Company's equity offering that was downstreamed to the Bank. The net proceeds from the pre-tax sale of the securities were reinvested into higher yielding, agency wrapped investment securities.

The Company reported a net loss of $65.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 and net income of $9.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. After preferred dividends, net loss available to common shareholders was $66.1 million, or ($4.02) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $13.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $9.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.5 million in the current quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the linked quarter and $5.3 million in the prior year quarter.

The Company reported a full year 2024 net loss of $24.5 million, compared to net income of $50.3 million in 2023. After preferred dividends, net loss available to common shareholders was $26.0 million, or ($1.66) per diluted share, for 2024 compared to net income available to common shareholders of $48.8 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, in 2023. Provision for credit losses was $6.2 million in 2024 and $13.7 million in 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Key Results:

  • Net interest margin was up to 2.91% for the fourth quarter, up two basis points from the linked quarter and up 13 basis points from the year-ago quarter. Full year net interest margin of 2.86% compares to 2.94% in 2023.
  • Net interest income of $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $952 thousand, or 2.3%, and $1.7 million, or 4.4%, from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. Full year net interest income of $163.6 million was down $2.1 million, or 1.3%, from 2023.
  • Total loans were $4.48 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $76.2 million, or 1.7%, during the quarter and an increase of $17.1 million, or 0.4%, during the year. Commercial loans totaled $2.86 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $104.8 million, or 3.8%, during the quarter and an increase of $123.9 million, or 4.5%, during the year.
  • Total deposits were $5.10 billion at December 31, 2024, down $201.9 million, or 3.8%, from September 30, 2024, primarily due to seasonal public deposit outflows, and down $108.2 million, or 2.1%, from the prior year end, driven by a reduction in brokered deposits.
  • Provision for credit losses of $6.5 million in the current quarter was driven by a combination of factors, including the impact of loan growth during the period, an increase in net charge-offs relative to the linked quarter, and higher qualitative factors overall.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.07% at year-end 2024, compared to 1.01% at September 30, 2024 and 1.14% one year prior.
  • The Company reported stable credit quality metrics, as measured by annual net charge-offs to average loans of 0.20% for both 2024 and 2023.

"Our Company navigated an incredibly dynamic 2024, rising above challenges to execute strategic initiatives that position us well not only heading into 2025, but for years to come. Our successful equity offering in the fourth quarter enabled us to undertake a balance sheet restructuring that is expected to contribute meaningfully to earnings, net interest margin, efficiency ratio, return on average assets and the quality of capital moving forward,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “We believe these measures will allow us to accelerate operating performance with minimal downside risk, supporting our plans for continued organic growth.”

"While loan growth was modest in 2024, in part reflecting the intentional reduction of our consumer indirect balances that partially offset commercial growth of 4.5% during the year, we remain enthused about organic growth opportunities in our core markets, as we finished 2024 with a strong fourth quarter from a commercial loan production standpoint, and we remain keenly focused on driving credit-disciplined loan growth to ensure the continued strength and stability of our asset quality metrics."

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "As a result of our strategic actions through the course of the year, from the sale of our insurance subsidiary in April, to our successful and oversubscribed equity offering in December, our regulatory and tangible capital positions improved meaningfully and core operations have strong momentum to start 2025. We reported a common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.88%, up 145 basis points, and a tangible common equity ratio of 8.40%, up 240 basis points, both from year-end 2023. The upsizing of our equity offering provides us ample dry powder that we are committed to deploying thoughtfully, in a way that supports our long-term value creation objectives."

Capital Raise and Subsequent Balance Sheet Restructuring

As previously disclosed, the Company completed an underwritten common stock offering on December 13, 2024. Through the public offering, the Company sold 4,600,000 shares of common stock, 600,000 shares of which were sold pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option. Net proceeds from the capital raise were approximately $108.5 million.

As expected, a portion of the proceeds was used to fund losses associated with a strategic investment securities restructuring. In late December, the Company completed its previously disclosed balance sheet restructuring plan, through which the Bank sold $653.5 million of AFS securities with a weighted average book yield of 1.74% for a pre-tax loss of $100.2 million. The after-tax impact of the loss was approximately $75 million. The Bank utilized net proceeds from the sale of securities to purchase higher-yielding agency wrapped investment securities with a face value of $566.2 million and a weighted average book yield of 5.16%, coupled with an additional $76.4 million of agency wrapped securities with a weighted average yield of 5.45%. Following the transactions, the AFS portfolio has an average duration of approximately 6.2 years and a tax equivalent yield of 4.25%. The cumulative tangible book value earnback from the restructuring is expected to be approximately 3.75 years.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $41.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.0 million from the third quarter of 2024 and an increase of $1.7 million from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.72 billion, an increase of $104.1 million from the third quarter of 2024 due to a $72.1 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, a $19.2 million increase in average loans and a $12.8 million increase in the average balance of investment securities. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $10.9 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2023 due to a $39.9 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities, partially offset by a $19.0 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash and a $10.0 million increase in average loans.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.48 billion, an increase of $76.0 million from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $65.8 million increase in average interest-bearing demand deposits, a $53.4 million increase in average savings and money market deposits, and a $29.3 million increase in average time deposits, partially offset by a $72.6 million decrease in average short-term borrowings. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $18.3 million lower than the year-ago quarter, due to a $56.5 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $27.8 million decrease in average borrowings, and a $23.3 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by a $89.2 million increase in average time deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.91% in the current quarter as compared to 2.89% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.78% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The linked quarter expansion was primarily due to a reduction in funding costs that outpaced a reduction in the average yield on interest-earning assets, reflecting the Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in the latter part of 2024 and the repricing of both loans and deposits, along with a reduction in both the average balance and average rate on short-term borrowings. Expansion from the prior year quarter was due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, as the overall cost of funds remained flat.

Net interest income was $163.6 million for the full year 2024, down $2.1 million from 2023. Net interest margin was 2.86% for the full year 2024, compared to 2.94% for 2023.

Noninterest (Loss) Income

The Company reported a loss for noninterest income of $91.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to noninterest income of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • A net loss on investment securities of $100.1 million was recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a net loss of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, due to previously disclosed securities portfolio restructurings in both periods. 
  • Investment advisory income of $2.6 million was $242 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2024 and $114 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Given the previously disclosed insurance subsidiary asset sale on April 1, 2024, the Company recorded insurance income of $3 thousand in both the current and linked quarters, and $1.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Income from company owned life insurance of $1.4 million was flat with the third quarter of 2024 and $7.7 million lower than the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a normalized crediting rate associated with the separate account policies purchased in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Income from investments in limited partnerships of $837 thousand was $437 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2024 and $165 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

The Company recorded a loss for noninterest income of $46.7 million for the full year 2024, compared to income of $48.2 million in 2023.

  • A net loss on investment securities of $100.1 million was recognized in 2024, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million in 2023, due to the previously disclosed securities portfolio restructurings in both years.
  • The Company's sale of the assets of its insurance subsidiary generated a $13.7 million gain in 2024. The $4.6 million decline in insurance income year-over-year was also attributable to the transaction.
  • Income from company owned life insurance of $5.5 million was $6.6 million lower than in 2023 due to a normalized crediting rate associated with the separate account policies purchased in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $36.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the increases over both the linked and prior year periods primarily driven by nonrecurring expenses.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $17.2 million was $1.3 million higher than the third quarter of 2024 and $683 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to a $1.3 million nonrecurring settlement accounting adjustment in the Company's pension plan. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the timing of the insurance subsidiary asset sale and the Company's previously disclosed fourth quarter 2023 organizational changes.
  • Computer and data processing expense of $6.6 million was $1.3 million higher than the third quarter of 2024 and $1.0 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2023, due to nonrecurring project related expenses.
  • FDIC assessments expense of $1.6 million was $459 thousand higher than the linked quarter and $235 thousand higher than the year-ago quarter, primarily due to an increase in the FDIC assessment rate due to the securities loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Other expense of $4.2 million was up $837 thousand and $519 thousand from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The increases from both the linked and year-ago periods were due in part to New York State capital base tax, while the timing of charitable contributions also contributed to the linked quarter variance.

Noninterest expense was $155.9 million for the full year 2024, $18.7 million higher than 2023, driven by the Company's previously disclosed deposit-related fraud event.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense of $66.1 million decreased $5.8 million from the prior year, reflective of both the timing of the insurance subsidiary asset sale and previously disclosed fourth quarter 2023 organizational changes.
  • Computer and data processing expense of $22.7 million was $2.6 million higher than 2023, primarily due to the Company’s investments in data efficiency and marketing technology.
  • Professional services expense of $7.7 million was $2.4 million higher than 2023, primarily attributable to legal expenses associated with the Company's previously disclosed fraud event.
  • Deposit-related charged off items totaled $20.3 million in 2024, up $19.1 million from the prior year, as a result of the previously disclosed fraud matter.
  • Other expense of $15.3 million was up $1.0 million from 2023, primarily due to the previously mentioned New York State capital base tax.

Income Taxes

Income tax benefit was $26.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, reflective of the net loss reported for the period, compared to expense of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, and expense of $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company incurred additional taxes of approximately $5.4 million associated with the capital gains of the previously mentioned company owned life insurance surrender coupled with a 10% modified endowment contract penalty that is typical of general account surrenders. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the fourth quarter of 2024, third quarter of 2024, and fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $1.2 million, $1.3 million, and $901 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was -28.8% for the fourth quarter of 2024, 7.4% for the third quarter of 2024, and 34.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax (loss) earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments. The effective tax rate for full year 2024 was -45.7%, reflecting the impact of the previously mentioned securities transaction loss, compared to 20.3% in 2023.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.11 billion at December 31, 2024, down $45.1 million from September 30, 2024, and down $49.7 million from December 31, 2023.

Investment securities were $1.03 billion at December 31, 2024, up $19.0 million from September 30, 2024, and down $8.8 million from December 31, 2023.

Total loans were $4.48 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $76.2 million, or 1.7%, from September 30, 2024, and an increase of $17.1 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.

  • Commercial business loans totaled $665.3 million, up $10.8 million, or 1.7%, from September 30, 2024, and down $70.4 million, or 9.6%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.20 billion, up $94.0 million, or 4.5%, from September 30, 2024, and up $194.3 million, or 9.7%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Residential real estate loans totaled $650.2 million, up $2.0 million, or 0.3%, from September 30, 2024, and up $384 thousand, or 0.1%, from December 31, 2023.
  • Consumer indirect loans totaled $845.8 million, down $28.9 million, or 3.3%, from September 30, 2024, and down $103.1 million, or 10.9%, from December 31, 2023.

Total deposits were $5.10 billion at December 31, 2024, down $201.9 million, or 3.8%, from September 30, 2024, and down $108.2 million, or 2.1%, from December 31, 2023. The decrease from September 30, 2024 was primarily the result of a reduction in brokered deposits between periods as well as seasonal outflows of public and reciprocal deposits. The decrease from December 31, 2023 was driven by a reduction in brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 21% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, 22% at September 30, 2024 and 20% at December 31, 2023.

Short-term borrowings were $99.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $55.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $185.0 million at December 31, 2023. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $586.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $500.3 million at September 30, 2024, and $454.8 million at December 31, 2023. Both the linked quarter and year-over-year increases were primarily driven by additional paid-in-capital resulting from the common stock capital raise executed in the fourth quarter of 2024 and decreases in accumulated other comprehensive loss between periods following the investment securities restructuring.

Common book value per share was $28.33 at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $2.89, or 9.3%, from $31.22 at September 30, 2024, and a decrease of $0.07, or 0.2%, from $28.40 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $25.31 at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.97, or 7.2%, from $27.28 at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $1.62, or 6.8%, from $23.69 at December 31, 2023. Per share data variances were attributable to the higher number of shares outstanding at year-end 2024 as a result of the equity offering. The common equity to assets ratio was 9.31% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.85% at September 30, 2024, and 7.10% at December 31, 2023. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 8.40%, 6.93% and 6.00% at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. The increases in both ratios from the comparable dates were attributable to the aforementioned additional capital and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, consistent with the linked and prior year quarters.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2024 improved in comparison to the prior quarter and prior year due in part to the fourth quarter capital raise. All ratios continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

  • Leverage Ratio was 9.43% compared to 8.98% and 8.18% at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.88% compared to 10.28% and 9.43% at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.21% compared to 10.62% and 9.76% at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.
  • Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 13.60% compared to 12.95% and 12.13% at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $41.4 million, or 0.92% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, as compared to $40.7 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, and $26.7 million, or 0.60% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans from December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by one commercial loan relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs were $2.8 million, representing 0.25% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to net charge-offs of $1.7 million, or an annualized 0.15% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2024 and net charge-offs of $4.2 million, or an annualized 0.38%, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.07%, compared to 1.01% at September 30, 2024 and 1.14% at December 31, 2023.

Provision for credit losses was $6.5 million in the current quarter, compared to $3.1 million in the linked quarter and $5.3 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $6.1 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a provision of $321 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, a provision of $713 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, and a credit of $403 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by a combination of factors, including the impact of loan growth during the quarter, an increase in net charge-offs as compared to the third quarter, and higher qualitative factors overall.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 116% at December 31, 2024, 110% at September 30, 2024, and 192% at December 31, 2023, with the year-over-year decrease reflective of the higher level of nonperforming loans reported at year-end.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, in its Annual Report on Form 10-K. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of December 31, 2024, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on January 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 393817. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.1 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Courier Capital, LLC offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: additional information regarding the deposit fraudulent activity; changes in interest rates; inflation; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

For additional information contact:
Kate Croft
Director of Investor and External Relations
(716) 817-5159
klcroft@five-starbank.com

 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
    2024     2023  
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:   December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 87,321     $ 249,569     $ 146,347     $ 237,038     $ 124,442  
Investment securities:                              
Available for sale     911,105       886,816       871,635       923,761       887,730  
Held-to-maturity, net     116,001       121,279       128,271       143,714       148,156  
Total investment securities     1,027,106       1,008,095       999,906       1,067,475       1,035,886  
Loans held for sale     2,280       2,495       2,099       504       1,370  
Loans:                              
Commercial business     665,321       654,519       713,947       707,564       735,700  
Commercial mortgage–construction     582,619       533,506       518,013       528,694       493,003  
Commercial mortgage–multifamily     470,954       467,527       463,171       453,027       452,155  
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied     857,987       814,392       814,953       798,637       788,515  
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied     288,036       290,216       289,733       264,698       271,646  
Residential real estate loans     650,206       648,241       647,675       648,160       649,822  
Residential real estate lines     75,552       76,203       75,510       75,668       77,367  
Consumer indirect     845,772       874,651       894,596       920,428       948,831  
Other consumer     42,757       43,734       43,870       45,170       45,100  
Total loans     4,479,204       4,402,989       4,461,468       4,442,046       4,462,139  
Allowance for credit losses–loans     48,041       44,678       43,952       43,075       51,082  
Total loans, net     4,431,163       4,358,311       4,417,516       4,398,971       4,411,057  
Total interest-earning assets     5,602,570       5,666,972       5,709,148       5,857,616       5,702,904  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     60,758       60,867       60,979       72,287       72,504  
Total assets     6,111,187       6,156,317       6,131,772       6,298,598       6,160,881  
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand     950,351       978,660       939,346       972,801       1,010,614  
Interest-bearing demand     705,195       793,996       711,580       798,831       713,158  
Savings and money market     1,904,013       2,027,181       2,007,256       2,064,539       2,084,444  
Time deposits     1,545,172       1,506,764       1,475,139       1,560,586       1,404,696  
Total deposits     5,104,731       5,306,601       5,133,321       5,396,757       5,212,912  
Short-term borrowings     99,000       55,000       202,000       133,000       185,000  
Long-term borrowings, net     124,842       124,765       124,687       124,610       124,532  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,405,912       4,507,706       4,520,662       4,681,566       4,511,830  
Shareholders’ equity     586,108       500,342       467,667       445,734       454,796  
Common shareholders’ equity     568,823       483,050       450,375       428,442       437,504  
Tangible common equity (1)     508,065       422,183       389,396       356,155       365,000  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (52,604 )   $ (102,029 )   $ (125,774 )   $ (126,264 )   $ (119,941 )
                               
Common shares outstanding     20,077       15,474       15,472       15,447       15,407  
Treasury shares     623       625       627       653       692  
CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:                              
Leverage ratio     9.43 %     8.98 %     8.61 %     8.03 %     8.18 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio     10.88 %     10.28 %     10.03 %     9.43 %     9.43 %
Tier 1 capital ratio     11.21 %     10.62 %     10.36 %     9.76 %     9.76 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     13.60 %     12.95 %     12.65 %     12.04 %     12.13 %
Common equity to assets     9.31 %     7.85 %     7.34 %     6.80 %     7.10 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     8.40 %     6.93 %     6.41 %     5.72 %     6.00 %
                               
Common book value per share   $ 28.33     $ 31.22     $ 29.11     $ 27.74     $ 28.40  
Tangible common book value per share (1)   $ 25.31     $ 27.28     $ 25.17     $ 23.06     $ 23.69  
                                         
1.      See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
 


 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
    Year Ended     2024     2023  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA:   2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Interest income   $ 313,231     $ 286,133     $ 78,119     $ 77,911     $ 78,788     $ 78,413     $ 76,547  
Interest expense     149,642       120,418       36,486       37,230       37,595       38,331       36,661  
Net interest income     163,589       165,715       41,633       40,681       41,193       40,082       39,886  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses     6,150       13,681       6,461       3,104       2,041       (5,456 )     5,271  
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses     157,439       152,034       35,172       37,577       39,152       45,538       34,615  
Noninterest (loss) income:                                          
Service charges on deposits     4,233       4,625       1,074       1,103       979       1,077       1,168  
Insurance income     2,144       6,708       3       3       4       2,134       1,615  
Card interchange income     7,855       8,220       2,045       1,900       2,008       1,902       2,080  
Investment advisory     10,713       10,955       2,555       2,797       2,779       2,582       2,669  
Company owned life insurance     5,487       12,106       1,425       1,404       1,360       1,298       9,132  
Investments in limited partnerships     2,382       1,783       837       400       803       342       672  
Loan servicing     716       479       295       88       158       175       84  
Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net     726       1,350       (37 )     212       377       174       (68 )
Net gain on sale of loans held for sale     618       566       186       220       124       88       217  
Net loss on investment securities     (100,055 )     (3,576 )     (100,055 )     -       -       -       (3,576 )
Net gain (loss) on other assets     13,614       (6 )     (19 )     138       13,508       (13 )     (37 )
Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments     (775 )     (252 )     (636 )     (170 )     406       (375 )     (207 )
Other     5,661       5,286       1,291       1,345       1,508       1,517       1,619  
Total noninterest (loss) income     (46,681 )     48,244       (91,036 )     9,440       24,014       10,901       15,368  
Noninterest expense:                                          
Salaries and employee benefits     66,126       71,889       17,159       15,879       15,748       17,340       17,842  
Occupancy and equipment     14,361       14,798       3,791       3,370       3,448       3,752       3,739  
Professional services     7,702       5,259       1,571       1,965       1,794       2,372       1,415  
Computer and data processing     22,689       20,110       6,608       5,353       5,342       5,386       5,562  
Supplies and postage     1,935       1,873       504       519       437       475       455  
FDIC assessments     5,284       4,902       1,551       1,092       1,346       1,295       1,316  
Advertising and promotions     1,573       1,926       465       371       440       297       370  
Amortization of intangibles     552       910       109       112       114       217       221  
Deposit-related charged-off items     20,341       1,201       354       410       398       19,179       223  
Restructuring charges     35       114       35       -       -       -       188  
Other     15,286       14,243       4,235       3,398       3,953       3,700       3,716  
Total noninterest expense     155,884       137,225       36,382       32,469       33,020       54,013       35,047  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (45,126 )     63,053       (92,246 )     14,548       30,146       2,426       14,936  
Income tax (benefit) expense     (20,604 )     12,789       (26,559 )     1,082       4,517       356       5,156  
Net (loss) income     (24,522 )     50,264       (65,687 )     13,466       25,629       2,070       9,780  
Preferred stock dividends     1,459       1,459       365       365       364       365       365  
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders   $ (25,981 )   $ 48,805     $ (66,052 )   $ 13,101     $ 25,265     $ 1,705     $ 9,415  
FINANCIAL RATIOS:                                          
Earnings (loss) per share–basic   $ (1.66 )   $ 3.17     $ (4.02 )   $ 0.85     $ 1.64     $ 0.11     $ 0.61  
Earnings (loss) per share–diluted   $ (1.66 )   $ 3.15     $ (4.02 )   $ 0.84     $ 1.62     $ 0.11     $ 0.61  
Cash dividends declared on common stock   $ 1.20     $ 1.20     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30     $ 0.30  
Common dividend payout ratio     -72.29 %     37.85 %     -7.46 %     35.29 %     18.29 %     272.73 %     49.18 %
Dividend yield (annualized)     4.40 %     5.63 %     4.37 %     4.69 %     6.25 %     6.41 %     5.59 %
Return on average assets (annualized)     -0.40 %     0.83 %     -4.27 %     0.89 %     1.68 %     0.13 %     0.63 %
Return on average equity (annualized)     -5.15 %     11.86 %     -50.51 %     11.08 %     22.93 %     1.83 %     9.28 %
Return on average common equity (annualized)     -5.66 %     12.01 %     -52.54 %     11.18 %     23.51 %     1.57 %     9.31 %
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (1)     -6.58 %     14.64 %     -59.82 %     12.87 %     27.51 %     1.88 %     11.37 %
Efficiency ratio (2)     71.75 %     62.96 %     71.74 %     64.70 %     50.58 %     105.77 %     59.48 %
Effective tax rate     -45.7 %     20.3 %     -28.8 %     7.4 %     15.0 %     18.7 %     34.5 %
                                                         
1.      See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
2.      The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.
 


 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
    Year Ended     2024     2023  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES:   2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits   $ 115,635     $ 80,415     $ 121,530     $ 49,476     $ 134,123     $ 158,075     $ 102,487  
Investment securities (1)     1,171,083       1,249,928       1,159,863       1,147,052       1,194,808       1,182,993       1,199,766  
Loans:                                          
Commercial business     689,585       698,861       658,038       673,830       704,272       722,720       702,222  
Commercial mortgage–construction     509,461       364,967       558,200       513,768       495,177       470,115       438,768  
Commercial mortgage–multifamily     465,244       461,954       458,691       467,801       466,501       468,028       467,226  
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied     837,495       837,860       843,034       826,275       837,209       843,526       840,226  
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied     270,646       243,574       288,502       285,061       260,495       248,172       249,013  
Residential real estate loans     648,604       612,767       649,549       647,844       648,099       648,921       640,955  
Residential real estate lines     75,951       76,350       76,164       75,671       75,575       76,396       76,741  
Consumer indirect     894,720       997,538       858,854       881,133       905,056       934,380       965,571  
Other consumer     45,790       28,741       43,333       43,789       44,552       51,535       43,664  
Total loans     4,437,496       4,322,612       4,434,365       4,415,172       4,436,936       4,463,793       4,424,386  
Total interest-earning assets     5,724,214       5,652,955       5,715,758       5,611,700       5,765,867       5,804,861       5,726,639  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     64,247       72,965       60,824       60,936       62,893       72,409       72,628  
Total assets     6,129,414       6,025,383       6,121,385       6,018,390       6,153,429       6,225,760       6,127,190  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                          
Interest-bearing demand     734,731       818,541       757,221       691,412       741,006       749,512       780,546  
Savings and money market     2,012,215       1,781,776       1,992,360       1,938,935       2,036,772       2,081,815       2,048,822  
Time deposits     1,511,507       1,477,596       1,545,071       1,515,745       1,505,665       1,479,133       1,455,867  
Short-term borrowings     126,192       186,910       56,513       129,130       140,110       179,747       84,587  
Long-term borrowings, net     124,679       121,903       124,795       124,717       124,640       124,562       124,484  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     4,509,324       4,386,726       4,475,960       4,399,939       4,548,193       4,614,769       4,494,306  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     953,341       1,030,648       947,127       952,970       950,819       962,522       1,006,465  
Total deposits     5,211,794       5,108,561       5,241,779       5,099,062       5,234,262       5,272,982       5,291,700  
Total liabilities     5,652,983       5,601,697       5,603,999       5,535,112       5,703,929       5,770,725       5,708,861  
Shareholders’ equity     476,431       423,686       517,386       483,278       449,500       455,035       418,329  
Common equity     459,139       406,394       500,096       465,986       432,208       437,743       401,037  
Tangible common equity (2)     394,892       333,429       439,272       405,050       369,315       365,334       328,409  
Common shares outstanding:                                          
Basic     15,683       15,376       16,415       15,464       15,444       15,403       15,393  
Diluted     15,683       15,475       16,415       15,636       15,556       15,543       15,511  
SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:
(Tax equivalent basis)		                                          
Investment securities (3)     2.20 %     1.92 %     2.38 %     2.14 %     2.17 %     2.09 %     2.03 %
Loans     6.36 %     5.98 %     6.28 %     6.42 %     6.40 %     6.33 %     6.21 %
Total interest-earning assets     5.48 %     5.07 %     5.45 %     5.53 %     5.50 %     5.43 %     5.32 %
Interest-bearing demand     1.18 %     0.87 %     1.34 %     1.05 %     1.18 %     1.11 %     1.26 %
Savings and money market     3.03 %     2.32 %     2.94 %     3.07 %     3.01 %     3.08 %     3.01 %
Time deposits     4.66 %     3.98 %     4.53 %     4.72 %     4.72 %     4.68 %     4.57 %
Short-term borrowings     2.67 %     3.69 %     0.15 %     2.64 %     2.75 %     3.42 %     1.38 %
Long-term borrowings, net     5.03 %     5.06 %     5.03 %     5.03 %     5.02 %     5.02 %     5.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3.32 %     2.75 %     3.24 %     3.37 %     3.32 %     3.34 %     3.24 %
Net interest rate spread     2.16 %     2.32 %     2.21 %     2.16 %     2.18 %     2.09 %     2.08 %
Net interest margin     2.86 %     2.94 %     2.91 %     2.89 %     2.87 %     2.78 %     2.78 %
                                                         
1.      Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.
2.      See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.
3.      The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.
 


 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
    Year Ended     2024     2023  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
ASSET QUALITY DATA:   2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans                                          
Beginning balance   $ 51,082     $ 45,413     $ 44,678     $ 43,952     $ 43,075     $ 51,082     $ 49,630  
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                                          
Commercial business     98       (109 )     131       (3 )     7       (37 )     (50 )
Commercial mortgage–construction     -       980       -       -       -       -       980  
Commercial mortgage–multifamily     12       -       -       13       -       -       -  
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied     (8 )     (875 )     (5 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     13  
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied     (4 )     (70 )     (1 )     (2 )     (2 )     -       -  
Residential real estate loans     95       89       (4 )     (1 )     96       4       22  
Residential real estate lines     -       41       -       -       -       -       -  
Consumer indirect     7,927       7,595       2,557       1,553       844       2,973       3,174  
Other consumer     566       893       100       106       178       182       82  
Total net charge-offs (recoveries)     8,686       8,544       2,778       1,665       1,122       3,121       4,221  
Provision for credit losses – loans     5,645       14,213       6,141       2,391       1,999       (4,886 )     5,673  
Ending balance   $ 48,041     $ 51,082     $ 48,041     $ 44,678     $ 43,952     $ 43,075     $ 51,082  
                                           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized):                                          
Commercial business     0.01 %     -0.02 %     0.80 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     -0.02 %     -0.03 %
Commercial mortgage–construction     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.20 %
Commercial mortgage–multifamily     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Residential real estate loans     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.06 %     0.00 %     0.01 %
Residential real estate lines     0.00 %     0.05 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Consumer indirect     0.89 %     0.76 %     1.18 %     0.70 %     0.38 %     1.28 %     1.30 %
Other consumer     1.23 %     3.11 %     0.91 %     0.95 %     1.62 %     1.41 %     0.75 %
Total loans     0.20 %     0.20 %     0.25 %     0.15 %     0.10 %     0.28 %     0.38 %
                                           
Supplemental information (1)                                          
Non-performing loans:                                          
Commercial business   $ 5,609     $ 5,664     $ 5,609     $ 5,752     $ 5,680     $ 5,956     $ 5,664  
Commercial mortgage–construction     20,280       5,320       20,280       20,280       4,970       5,320       5,320  
Commercial mortgage–multifamily     -       189       -       71       183       185       189  
Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied     4,773       4,651       4,773       4,903       4,919       4,929       4,651  
Commercial mortgage–owner occupied     354       403       354       366       380       392       403  
Residential real estate loans     6,918       6,364       6,918       5,790       5,961       6,797       6,364  
Residential real estate lines     253       221       253       232       183       235       221  
Consumer indirect     3,157       3,814       3,157       3,291       2,897       2,880       3,814  
Other consumer     62       34       62       57       36       36       34  
Total non-performing loans     41,406       26,660       41,406       40,742       25,209       26,730       26,660  
Foreclosed assets     60       142       60       109       63       140       142  
Total non-performing assets   $ 41,466     $ 26,802     $ 41,466     $ 40,851     $ 25,272     $ 26,870     $ 26,802  
                                           
Total non-performing loans to total loans     0.92 %     0.60 %     0.92 %     0.93 %     0.57 %     0.60 %     0.60 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets     0.68 %     0.44 %     0.68 %     0.66 %     0.41 %     0.43 %     0.44 %
Allowance for credit losses–loans to total loans     1.07 %     1.14 %     1.07 %     1.01 %     0.99 %     0.97 %     1.14 %
Allowance for credit losses–loans to non-performing loans     116 %     192 %     116 %     110 %     174 %     161 %     192 %
                                                         
1.      At period end.
                                                         


 
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.
Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
    Year Ended     2024     2023  
    December 31,     Fourth     Third     Second     First     Fourth  
    2024     2023     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter     Quarter  
Ending tangible assets:                                          
Total assets               $ 6,111,187     $ 6,156,317     $ 6,131,772     $ 6,298,598     $ 6,160,881  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net                 60,758       60,867       60,979       72,287       72,504  
Tangible assets               $ 6,050,429     $ 6,095,450     $ 6,070,793     $ 6,226,311     $ 6,088,377  
                                           
Ending tangible common equity:                                          
Common shareholders’ equity               $ 568,823     $ 483,050     $ 450,375     $ 428,442     $ 437,504  
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net                 60,758       60,867       60,979       72,287       72,504  
Tangible common equity               $ 508,065     $ 422,183     $ 389,396     $ 356,155     $ 365,000  
                                           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)                 8.40 %     6.93 %     6.41 %     5.72 %     6.00 %
                                           
Common shares outstanding                 20,077       15,474       15,472       15,447       15,407  
Tangible common book value per share (2)               $ 25.31     $ 27.28     $ 25.17     $ 23.06     $ 23.69  
                                           
Average tangible assets:                                          
Average assets   $ 6,129,414     $ 6,025,383     $ 6,121,385     $ 6,018,390     $ 6,153,429     $ 6,225,760     $ 6,127,190  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net     64,247       72,965       60,824       60,936       62,893       72,409       72,628  
Average tangible assets   $ 6,065,167     $ 5,952,418     $ 6,060,561     $ 5,957,454     $ 6,090,536     $ 6,153,351     $ 6,054,562  
                                           
Average tangible common equity:                                          
Average common equity   $ 459,139     $ 406,394     $ 500,096     $ 465,986     $ 432,208     $ 437,743     $ 401,037  
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net     64,247       72,965       60,824       60,936       62,893       72,409       72,628  
Average tangible common equity   $ 394,892     $ 333,429     $ 439,272     $ 405,050     $ 369,315     $ 365,334     $ 328,409  
                                           
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders   $ (25,981 )   $ 48,805     $ (66,052 )   $ 13,101     $ 25,265     $ 1,705     $ 9,415  
Return on average tangible common equity (3)     -6.58 %     14.64 %     -59.82 %     12.87 %     27.51 %     1.88 %     11.37 %
                                           
1.      Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
2.      Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.
3.      Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.
 

