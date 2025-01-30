State Auditor Blaha Announces First Updates of 2025 to Small City and Town Accounting System - For January 30, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

Saint Paul, MN – “Our updates enhance the system's security and functionality to better serve local governments,” said Auditor Julie Blaha.

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has launched the latest update to the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS). CTAS 2025 includes a range of new features and enhancements aimed at improving user experience, data security, and reporting capabilities.

Updates include:

Encryption of sensitive data.

Toaster notifications for activation/inactivation of codes in the Chart of Accounts.

Program code option added to the payroll module and related reports.

Check number added to paystubs.

Updates to the W3 Report.

Clarified column headings in the Proposed Budget Report.

Additionally, some minor known issues have been corrected.

“These updates show our continued commitment to supporting local governments by providing a reliable accounting system, while ensuring that all users have the proper training and resources needed,” added Blaha.

CTAS is designed to maintain accounting records and assist in bookkeeping tasks. It also facilitates the submission of financial records to the OSA.

View the detailed list and video of CTAS 2025 enhancements on the OSA website.