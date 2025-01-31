Rohit Naidu on Redefining Sustainable Leadership and Shaping India's Green Future with IFortis Worldwide

L-R- Dr. Surendra Kumar Ahirwar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and Mr. Rohit Naidu, Chief Executive Officer, IFORTIS WORLDWIDE (PictureCourtesy: Economic Times)

India is destined to be the global capital of sustainability, where innovation meets tradition, and we lead the world in creating green solutions that benefit both people and the planet.” — Rohit Naidu, CEO of IFortis Worldwide

NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rohit Naidu , CEO of IFortis Worldwide , has been named the recipient of The Economic Times’ “India's Impactful CEO of 2024” award, recognizing his leadership in driving India’s green economy. Under Naidu's direction, IFortis Worldwide has emerged as a leader in sustainability, innovation, and environmental governance. With his strategic vision, the company is paving the way for India to become a global leader in clean energy and sustainable business practices.Naidu’s leadership is grounded in the belief that sustainability should be at the heart of every business decision. As industries worldwide face unprecedented environmental challenges, Naidu has positioned IFortis Worldwide to address these issues through comprehensive strategies such as clean energy adoption, circular economy initiatives, and carbon market development. His approach integrates sustainability not just as a compliance measure, but as a driver of long-term business growth and innovation."I believe that sustainability is not a trade-off, but the foundation for long-term growth and innovation," said Naidu. "Our goal is to create business solutions that are as beneficial to the environment as they are to the economy."Rohit Naidu's leadership also draws from a rich historical legacy. He hails from the Pemmasani clan of the Vijayanagara Empire, known for their military leadership under Emperor Krishnadevaraya. The Pemmasani Nayaks, once feudatory rulers of Gandikota in the 16th century, established the Kuruvikulam Zamindari in Tamil Nadu after migrating from Gandikota. Naidu’s heritage embodies a history of strategic leadership and governance, which he blends with his forward-looking approach to sustainability. This connection to his ancestors informs Naidu's commitment to creating a legacy of environmental stewardship and innovation for future generations.Naidu’s leadership extends beyond transforming IFortis Worldwide—it also places India on the global stage as a leader in the green economy. India, with its vast resources and rapidly developing technological capabilities, is positioned to become a major exporter of green technologies and solutions. Naidu's vision focuses on turning India from a consumer of sustainable technologies to a global provider, fostering innovation in clean energy and sustainable business practices."India’s role in the global green economy is critical," Naidu explained. "Our strengths in technology, manufacturing, and human resources create an opportunity for India to lead the world in providing scalable, sustainable solutions."A key element of Naidu's leadership is his commitment to empowering future leaders, particularly youth and women, to drive India’s green agenda forward. Through initiatives such as the 20000 Propreneurs Transformation Program and the Sustainable India Mission, Naidu is creating platforms to support young entrepreneurs and aspiring leaders in integrating sustainability into business models.Naidu is also addressing the gender gap in green entrepreneurship. He has initiated mentoring programs and leadership opportunities designed specifically for women to help them lead and innovate in the green economy. "The future of sustainability thrives on diversity," Naidu states. "The creativity of youth, combined with the unique perspectives of women, will help guide us to a more sustainable future."Central to Naidu's strategy is the role of technology in advancing sustainability. IFortis Worldwide is at the forefront of utilizing advanced technologies to develop and implement sustainable solutions. From clean energy to circular economy models, the company is pioneering innovations that help industries transition toward more sustainable practices.“Technology is the key to creating scalable and impactful solutions to environmental challenges,” Naidu added. “By harnessing our technological capabilities, we can drive the green transformation, both in India and globally.”Naidu’s leadership goes beyond just business results. He is working to lay the foundation for a green economy that is equitable, collaborative, and focused on long-term sustainability. By integrating sustainability into the core practices of IFortis Worldwide, Naidu is proving that businesses can achieve both environmental impact and financial success. His leadership offers a roadmap for other companies seeking to balance profitability with their responsibility to the planet.As IFortis Worldwide continues to grow and innovate, Rohit Naidu’s legacy is set to extend far beyond business accomplishments. His leadership is shaping a future where sustainability, diversity, and technology work together to create a prosperous and sustainable world.For further information on Rohit Naidu and IFortis Worldwide’s initiatives, please visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/ifortis-worldwide

