Rock The Street Wall Street Issues its 2024 Annual Report: A Year of Transitions, Growth and Gratitude

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) proudly announces the relaunch of its 2024 Annual Report , highlighting a transformative year of leadership transitions, program expansion, and a steadfast commitment to empowering young women through financial and investment literacy.The 2024 Annual Report celebrates significant milestones, including the appointment of Ashley Leftwich as RTSWS CEO. A seasoned leader and lifelong advocate for mathematics, Ashley brings a unique perspective shaped by her personal experiences.“My deep affinity for math has shaped my career and leadership,” Ms. Leftwich shared. “Early on, I recognized the transformative power of mathematics—as a subject as well as a tool to open doors, solve problems, and create opportunities. At RTSWS, we are dedicated to sharing that power with young women, equipping them with the understanding and access to excel across finance. This year, reaching over 7,000 students highlights the incredible impact we’re making together with our sponsors and volunteers.”Maura Cunningham, RTSWS Founder and Executive Chair, reflected on the organization’s origins:"As a Wall Street veteran, I witnessed firsthand the stark gender gap in leadership and knew the importance of creating opportunities for young women to imagine themselves in those positions. Engaging with these ambitious high school girls in dynamic, financial professional led cohorts helps them understand the strength of investing and the power of math."Anders Hall, Chair of the RTSWS Board and Vice Chancellor for Investments and Chief Investment Officer at Vanderbilt University, commended the organization’s progress:"Rock The Street Wall Street has positively impacted thousands of families by equipping young women with the skills and opportunities to enter the financial industry. Under Ashley’s leadership, we look forward to empowering even more young women to flourish in the financial sector, contributing to a more inclusive and equitable workforce."The 2024 Annual Report highlights key accomplishments, including:- Expansion to over 60 high schools across more than 30 cities, including new locations in Canada and the UK.- The launch of the reimagined Alumnae & Career Center , connecting high school and university students with university guidance, internships, job shadowing, and early career opportunities.- Signature events like the Student CEO Summit in NY; Empowering Secondary School Girls with Financial & Investment Literacy in London; and Toronto Stock Exchange Market Close and Industry Panel, Driving Inclusion Across the IndustryAs RTSWS looks to the future, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to transform lives through financial education, foster inclusion, and create opportunities for young women in the financial industry.

