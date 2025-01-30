HIV Treatment Information for Pregnant Women

Atripla* efavirenz 600 mg

emtricitabine 200 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Atripla Label

Cimduo* lamivudine 300 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Human Data Cimduo Label

Combivir* zidovudine 300 mg

lamivudine 150 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Human Data Combivir Label

Complera* emtricitabine 200 mg

rilpivirine 25 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet For pregnant women who are already on COMPLERA prior to pregnancy and are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL), one tablet of COMPLERA taken once daily may be continued. Lower exposures of rilpivirine, a component of COMPLERA, were observed during pregnancy, therefore viral load should be monitored closely [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum Human Data Complera Label

Delstrigo* doravirine 100 mg

lamivudine 300 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Dosing information not available for certain component(s) in the fixed dose combination Delstrigo Label

Descovy* emtricitabine 200 mg

tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Dosing information not available for certain component(s) in the fixed dose combination Human Data Descovy Label

Dovato* dolutegravir 50 mg

lamivudine 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of DOVATO in individuals of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.4), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)]. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Human Data Dovato Label

Epzicom* abacavir 600 mg

lamivudine 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women Human Data Epzicom Label

Evotaz* atazanavir 300 mg

cobicistat 150 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Dosing information not available for certain component(s) in the fixed dose combination Evotaz Label

Genvoya* elvitegravir 150 mg

cobicistat 150 mg

tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg

emtricitabine 200 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet • GENVOYA is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of cobicistat and elvitegravir during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)]. • GENVOYA should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with GENVOYA [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)]. Human Data Genvoya Label

Juluca dolutegravir 50 mg

rilpivirine 25 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of JULUCA in adolescents and adults of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.3), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)]. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Human Data Juluca Label

Kaletra lopinavir 100 mg and ritonavir 25 mg

lopinavir 200 mg and ritonavir 50 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet • Administer 400/100 mg of KALETRA twice daily in pregnant women with no documented lopinavir-associated resistance substitutions. • Once daily KALETRA dosing is not recommended in pregnancy [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. • There are insufficient data to recommend dosing in pregnant women with any documented lopinavir-associated resistance substitutions. • No dosage adjustment of KALETRA is required for patients during the postpartum period. • Avoid use of KALETRA oral solution in pregnant women [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)]. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy Kaletra Label

Odefsey* emtricitabine 200 mg

rilpivirine 25 mg

tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet For pregnant patients who are already on ODEFSEY prior to pregnancy and are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL), one tablet of ODEFSEY taken once daily may be continued. Lower exposures of rilpivirine, a component of ODEFSEY, were observed during pregnancy, therefore viral load should be monitored closely [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum Human Data Odefsey Label

Prezcobix darunavir 800 mg

cobicistat 150 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet PREZCOBIX is not recommended during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of darunavir and cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. PREZCOBIX should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with PREZCOBIX. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum Human Data Prezcobix Label

Stribild* elvitegravir 150 mg

cobicistat 150 mg

emtricitabine 200 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet STRIBILD is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of cobicistat and elvitegravir during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)]. STRIBILD should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with STRIBILD [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)]. Human Data Stribild Label

Symfi* efavirenz 600 mg

lamivudine 300 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Human Data Symfi Label

Symfi Lo* efavirenz 400 mg

lamivudine 300 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Human Data Symfi Lo Label

Symtuza* darunavir 800 mg

cobicistat 150 mg

emtricitabine 200 mg

tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet SYMTUZA is not recommended during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of darunavir and cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations

(8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. SYMTUZA should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with SYMTUZA. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum Human Data Symtuza Label

Triumeq* dolutegravir 50 mg

abacavir 600 mg

lamivudine 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of TRIUMEQ in adolescents and adults of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.6), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)]. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Human Data Triumeq Label

Trizivir* abacavir 300 mg

lamivudine 150 mg

zidovudine 300 mg Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women Human Data Trizivir Label

Truvada* emtricitabine (FTC), tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF):

100 mg FTC/150 mg TDF

133 mg FTC/200 mg TDF

167 mg FTC/250 mg TDF

200 mg FTC/300 mg TDF Fixed Dose Combination Product Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Human Data Truvada Label

Emtriva* emtricitabine 200 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Oral Capsule No dose adjustment needed Human Data Emtriva Label

Epivir* lamivudine 150 mg, 300 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women Human Data Epivir Label

Retrovir* zidovudine 100 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Capsule The recommended dosage regimen for administration to pregnant women (greater than 14 weeks of pregnancy) and their neonates is: Maternal Dosing

100 mg orally 5 times per day until the start of labor [see Clinical Studies (14.3)]. During labor and delivery, intravenous RETROVIR should be administered at 2 mg per kg (total body weight) over 1 hour followed by a continuous intravenous infusion of 1 mg per kg per hour (total body weight) until clamping of the umbilical cord. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women

Human Data Retrovir Label

Retrovir* zidovudine 20-ml single-use vial (10 mg/mL) Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Intravenous Injection The recommended dosage regimen for administration to pregnant women (greater than 14 weeks of pregnancy) and their neonates is: Maternal Dosing

During labor and delivery, intravenous RETROVIR should be administered at 2 mg per kg (total body weight) over 1 hour followed by a continuous intravenous infusion of 1 mg per kg per hour (total body weight) until clamping of the umbilical cord.

Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women

Human Data Retrovir Label

Temixys* lamivudine 300 mg

tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Human Data Temixys Label

Videx* didanosine 2 g, 4 g Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Powder for Solution Lactic Acidosis and Severe Hepatomegaly with Steatosis Videx Label

Videx EC* didanosine delayed-release capsule 125 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg, 400 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Capsule Lactic Acidosis and Severe Hepatomegaly with Steatosis Videx EC Label

Viread* tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 150 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg, 300 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Human Data Viread Label

Zerit* stavudine 15 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Capsule Lactic Acidosis and Severe Hepatomegaly with Steatosis Zerit Label

Ziagen abacavir 300 mg Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women Ziagen Label

Edurant rilpivirine 25 mg Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet For pregnant women who are already on a stable EDURANT regimen prior to pregnancy and who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL) the recommended dosage is one 25 mg tablet once daily taken orally with a meal. Lower exposures of rilpivirine were observed during pregnancy, therefore viral load should be monitored closely [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum Human Data Edurant Label

Intelence etravirine 100 mg, 200 mg Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dose adjustment needed Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum Human Data Intelence Label

Pifeltro doravirine 100 mg Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available Pifeltro Label

Rescriptor delavirdine 200 mg Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available Pregnancy Data Rescriptor Label

Sustiva efavirenz 600 mg Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Sustiva Label

Viramune* nevirapine 200 mg Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available Human Data Viramune Label

Viramune XR* nevirapine extended-release 400 mg Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor Oral Extended-Release Tablet No dosing information available Viramune XR Label

Aptivus tipranavir 250 mg Protease Inhibitor Oral Capsule No dosing information available Aptivus Label

Crixivan indinavir 200 mg, 400 mg Protease Inhibitor Oral Capsule Optimal dosing regimen has not been established Pregnant Women Crixivan Label

Invirase saquinavir mesylate 500 mg Protease Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available Human Data Invirase Label

Lexiva fosamprenavir 700 mg Protease Inhibitor Oral Tablet Dosing of LEXIVA 700 mg twice daily plus ritonavir 100 mg twice daily should only be considered in pregnant women who are already on a stable twice-daily regimen of LEXIVA/ritonavir 700 mg/100 mg prior to pregnancy and who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL). Lower exposures of amprenavir were observed during pregnancy; therefore, viral load should be monitored closely to ensure viral suppression is maintained [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1), Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. Data regarding use of other regimens of LEXIVA (with or without ritonavir) in pregnancy are not available. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women

Human Data Lexiva Label

Norvir ritonavir 100 mg/packet Protease Inhibitor Oral Packet No dosing information available for the approved treatment dose of 600 mg twice daily. Refer to other protease inhibitors for dosing with ritonavir as a cytochrome CYP3A inhibitor Human Data Norvir Label



Norvir ritonavir 100 mg Protease Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available for the approved treatment dose of 600 mg twice daily. Refer to other protease inhibitors for dosing with ritonavir as a cytochrome CYP3A inhibitor Human Data Norvir Label

Norvir ritonavir 80 mg/mL Protease Inhibitor Oral Solution NORVIR oral solution is NOT recommended during pregnancy due to its ethanol content. NORVIR oral solution contains the excipients ethanol (approx. 43% v/v) and propylene glycol (approx. 27% w/v) [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)]. Human Data Norvir Label

Prezista darunavir 75 mg, 150 mg, 600 mg, 800 mg Protease Inhibitor Oral Tablet The recommended dosage in pregnant women is PREZISTA 600 mg taken with ritonavir 100 mg twice daily with food. PREZISTA 800 mg taken with ritonavir 100 mg once daily should only be considered in certain pregnant women who are already on a stable PREZISTA 800 mg with ritonavir 100 mg once daily regimen prior to pregnancy, are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL), and in whom a change to twice daily PREZISTA 600 mg with ritonavir 100 mg may compromise tolerability or compliance. Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum Human Data Prezista Label

Viracept nelfinavir mesylate 250 mg, 625 mg Protease Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available Viracept Label

Fuzeon enfuvirtide 90 mg/vial Fusion Inhibitor Subcutaneous Injection No dosing information available Fuzeon Label

Selzentry* maraviroc 25 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, 300 mg Entry Inhibitors - CCR5 co-receptor antagonist Oral Tablet No dosing information available Selzentry Label

Isentress raltegravir 400 mg Integrase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available Human Data Isentress Label

Isentress HD raltegravir 600 mg Integrase Inhibitor Oral Tablet No dosing information available Isentress Label

Tivicay* dolutegravir 10 mg, 25mg, 50 mg Integrase Inhibitor Oral Tablet Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of TIVICAY in adolescents and adults of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.3), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)]. Embryo-Fetal Toxicity Human Data Tivicay Label

Tybost* cobicistat 150 mg CYP3A Inhibitor Oral Tablet TYBOST coadministered with darunavir is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of darunavir and cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. TYBOST coadministered with atazanavir is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. TYBOST coadministered with darunavir or atazanavir should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with TYBOST coadministered with darunavir or atazanavir. Human Data Tybost Label