HIV Treatment Information for Pregnant Women

|Atripla*
|efavirenz 600 mg
emtricitabine 200 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|
|Atripla Label
|Biktarvy*
|bictegravir 50 mg
emtricitabine 200 mg
tenofovir Alafenamide 25 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|Dosing information not available for certain component(s) in the fixed dose combination
|Human Data
|Biktarvy Label
|Cimduo*
|lamivudine 300 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|No dose adjustment needed
|Human Data
|Cimduo Label
|Combivir*
|zidovudine 300 mg
lamivudine 150 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|No dose adjustment needed
|Human Data
|Combivir Label
|Complera*
|emtricitabine 200 mg
rilpivirine 25 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
For pregnant women who are already on COMPLERA prior to pregnancy and are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL), one tablet of COMPLERA taken once daily may be continued. Lower exposures of rilpivirine, a component of COMPLERA, were observed during pregnancy, therefore viral load should be monitored closely [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum
|Human Data
|Complera Label
|Delstrigo*
|doravirine 100 mg
lamivudine 300 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|Dosing information not available for certain component(s) in the fixed dose combination
|
|Delstrigo Label
|Descovy*
|emtricitabine 200 mg
tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|Dosing information not available for certain component(s) in the fixed dose combination
|Human Data
|Descovy Label
|Dovato*
|dolutegravir 50 mg
lamivudine 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of DOVATO in individuals of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.4), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)].
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|Human Data
|Dovato Label
|Epzicom*
|abacavir 600 mg
lamivudine 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
No dose adjustment needed
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women
|Human Data
|Epzicom Label
|Evotaz*
|atazanavir 300 mg
cobicistat 150 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|Dosing information not available for certain component(s) in the fixed dose combination
|
|Evotaz Label
|Genvoya*
|elvitegravir 150 mg
cobicistat 150 mg
tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg
emtricitabine 200 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|• GENVOYA is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of cobicistat and elvitegravir during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)].
• GENVOYA should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with GENVOYA [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)].
|Human Data
|Genvoya Label
|Juluca
|dolutegravir 50 mg
rilpivirine 25 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of JULUCA in adolescents and adults of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.3), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)].
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|Human Data
|Juluca Label
|Kaletra
|lopinavir 100 mg and ritonavir 25 mg
lopinavir 200 mg and ritonavir 50 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
• Administer 400/100 mg of KALETRA twice daily in pregnant women with no documented lopinavir-associated resistance substitutions.
• Once daily KALETRA dosing is not recommended in pregnancy [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
• There are insufficient data to recommend dosing in pregnant women with any documented lopinavir-associated resistance substitutions.
• No dosage adjustment of KALETRA is required for patients during the postpartum period.
• Avoid use of KALETRA oral solution in pregnant women [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)].
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy
|
|Kaletra Label
|Odefsey*
|emtricitabine 200 mg
rilpivirine 25 mg
tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
For pregnant patients who are already on ODEFSEY prior to pregnancy and are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL), one tablet of ODEFSEY taken once daily may be continued. Lower exposures of rilpivirine, a component of ODEFSEY, were observed during pregnancy, therefore viral load should be monitored closely [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum
|Human Data
|Odefsey Label
|Prezcobix
|darunavir 800 mg
cobicistat 150 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
PREZCOBIX is not recommended during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of darunavir and cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
PREZCOBIX should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with PREZCOBIX.
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum
|Human Data
|Prezcobix Label
|Stribild*
|elvitegravir 150 mg
cobicistat 150 mg
emtricitabine 200 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|STRIBILD is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of cobicistat and elvitegravir during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)].
STRIBILD should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with STRIBILD [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)].
|Human Data
|Stribild Label
|Symfi*
|efavirenz 600 mg
lamivudine 300 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|Human Data
|Symfi Label
|Symfi Lo*
|efavirenz 400 mg
lamivudine 300 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|Human Data
|Symfi Lo Label
|Symtuza*
|darunavir 800 mg
cobicistat 150 mg
emtricitabine 200 mg
tenofovir alafenamide 10 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
SYMTUZA is not recommended during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of darunavir and cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations
(8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
SYMTUZA should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with SYMTUZA.
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum
|Human Data
|Symtuza Label
|Triumeq*
|dolutegravir 50 mg
abacavir 600 mg
lamivudine 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of TRIUMEQ in adolescents and adults of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.6), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)].
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|Human Data
|Triumeq Label
|Trizivir*
|abacavir 300 mg
lamivudine 150 mg
zidovudine 300 mg
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|
No dose adjustment needed
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women
|Human Data
|Trizivir Label
|Truvada*
|emtricitabine (FTC), tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF):
100 mg FTC/150 mg TDF
133 mg FTC/200 mg TDF
167 mg FTC/250 mg TDF
200 mg FTC/300 mg TDF
|Fixed Dose Combination Product
|Oral Tablet
|No dose adjustment needed
|Human Data
|Truvada Label
|Emtriva*
|emtricitabine 200 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
|Oral Capsule
|No dose adjustment needed
|Human Data
|Emtriva Label
|Epivir*
|lamivudine 150 mg, 300 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
|Oral Tablet
|
No dose adjustment needed
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women
|Human Data
|Epivir Label
|Retrovir*
|zidovudine 100 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Capsule
|
The recommended dosage regimen for administration to pregnant women (greater than 14 weeks of pregnancy) and their neonates is:
Maternal Dosing
100 mg orally 5 times per day until the start of labor [see Clinical Studies (14.3)]. During labor and delivery, intravenous RETROVIR should be administered at 2 mg per kg (total body weight) over 1 hour followed by a continuous intravenous infusion of 1 mg per kg per hour (total body weight) until clamping of the umbilical cord.
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women
|Human Data
|Retrovir Label
|Retrovir*
|zidovudine 20-ml single-use vial (10 mg/mL)
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Intravenous Injection
|
The recommended dosage regimen for administration to pregnant women (greater than 14 weeks of pregnancy) and their neonates is:
Maternal Dosing
During labor and delivery, intravenous RETROVIR should be administered at 2 mg per kg (total body weight) over 1 hour followed by a continuous intravenous infusion of 1 mg per kg per hour (total body weight) until clamping of the umbilical cord.
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women
|Human Data
|Retrovir Label
|Temixys*
|lamivudine 300 mg
tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
|Oral Tablet
|No dose adjustment needed
|Human Data
|Temixys Label
|Videx*
|didanosine 2 g, 4 g
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Powder for Solution
|Lactic Acidosis and Severe Hepatomegaly with Steatosis
|
|Videx Label
|Videx EC*
|didanosine delayed-release capsule 125 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg, 400 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Capsule
|Lactic Acidosis and Severe Hepatomegaly with Steatosis
|
|Videx EC Label
|Viread*
|tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 150 mg, 200 mg, 250 mg, 300 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dose adjustment needed
|Human Data
|Viread Label
|Zerit*
|stavudine 15 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Capsule
|Lactic Acidosis and Severe Hepatomegaly with Steatosis
|
|Zerit Label
|Ziagen
|abacavir 300 mg
|Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|
No dose adjustment needed
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women
|
|Ziagen Label
|Edurant
|rilpivirine 25 mg
|Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|
For pregnant women who are already on a stable EDURANT regimen prior to pregnancy and who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL) the recommended dosage is one 25 mg tablet once daily taken orally with a meal.
Lower exposures of rilpivirine were observed during pregnancy, therefore viral load should be monitored closely [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum
|Human Data
|Edurant Label
|Intelence
|etravirine 100 mg, 200 mg
|Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|
No dose adjustment needed
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum
|Human Data
|Intelence Label
|Pifeltro
|doravirine 100 mg
|Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available
|
|Pifeltro Label
|Rescriptor
|delavirdine 200 mg
|Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available
|Pregnancy Data
|Rescriptor Label
|Sustiva
|efavirenz 600 mg
|Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|
|Sustiva Label
|Viramune*
|nevirapine 200 mg
|Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available
|Human Data
|Viramune Label
|Viramune XR*
|nevirapine extended-release 400 mg
|Nonnucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor
|Oral Extended-Release Tablet
|No dosing information available
|
|Viramune XR Label
|Aptivus
|tipranavir 250 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Capsule
|No dosing information available
|
|Aptivus Label
|Crixivan
|indinavir 200 mg, 400 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Capsule
|Optimal dosing regimen has not been established
|Pregnant Women
|Crixivan Label
|Invirase
|saquinavir mesylate 500 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|
No dosing information available
|Human Data
|Invirase Label
|Lexiva
|fosamprenavir 700 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|
Dosing of LEXIVA 700 mg twice daily plus ritonavir 100 mg twice daily should only be considered in pregnant women who are already on a stable twice-daily regimen of LEXIVA/ritonavir 700 mg/100 mg prior to pregnancy and who are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL).
Lower exposures of amprenavir were observed during pregnancy; therefore, viral load should be monitored closely to ensure viral suppression is maintained [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1), Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)]. Data regarding use of other regimens of LEXIVA (with or without ritonavir) in pregnancy are not available.
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnant Women
|Human Data
|Lexiva Label
|Norvir
|ritonavir 100 mg/packet
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Packet
|No dosing information available for the approved treatment dose of 600 mg twice daily. Refer to other protease inhibitors for dosing with ritonavir as a cytochrome CYP3A inhibitor
|Human Data
|
Norvir Label
|Norvir
|ritonavir 100 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available for the approved treatment dose of 600 mg twice daily. Refer to other protease inhibitors for dosing with ritonavir as a cytochrome CYP3A inhibitor
|Human Data
|Norvir Label
|Norvir
|ritonavir 80 mg/mL
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Solution
|NORVIR oral solution is NOT recommended during pregnancy due to its ethanol content. NORVIR oral solution contains the excipients ethanol (approx. 43% v/v) and propylene glycol (approx. 27% w/v) [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1)].
|Human Data
|Norvir Label
|Prezista
|darunavir 75 mg, 150 mg, 600 mg, 800 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|
The recommended dosage in pregnant women is PREZISTA 600 mg taken with ritonavir 100 mg twice daily with food.
PREZISTA 800 mg taken with ritonavir 100 mg once daily should only be considered in certain pregnant women who are already on a stable PREZISTA 800 mg with ritonavir 100 mg once daily regimen prior to pregnancy, are virologically suppressed (HIV-1 RNA less than 50 copies per mL), and in whom a change to twice daily PREZISTA 600 mg with ritonavir 100 mg may compromise tolerability or compliance.
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy and Postpartum
|Human Data
|Prezista Label
|Reyataz*
|atazanavir sulfate 150 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Capsule
|
Dosing with Ritonavir
Pharmacokinetics: Pregnancy
|Human Data
|Reyataz Label
|Viracept
|nelfinavir mesylate 250 mg, 625 mg
|Protease Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available
|
|Viracept Label
|Fuzeon
|enfuvirtide 90 mg/vial
|Fusion Inhibitor
|Subcutaneous Injection
|No dosing information available
|
|Fuzeon Label
|Selzentry*
|maraviroc 25 mg, 75 mg, 150 mg, 300 mg
|Entry Inhibitors - CCR5 co-receptor antagonist
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available
|
|Selzentry Label
|Isentress
|raltegravir 400 mg
|Integrase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available
|Human Data
|Isentress Label
|Isentress HD
|raltegravir 600 mg
|Integrase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|No dosing information available
|
|Isentress Label
|Tivicay*
|dolutegravir 10 mg, 25mg, 50 mg
|Integrase Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|
Perform pregnancy testing before initiation of TIVICAY in adolescents and adults of childbearing potential [see Warnings and Precautions (5.3), Use in Specific Populations (8.1, 8.3)].
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
|Human Data
|Tivicay Label
|Tybost*
|cobicistat 150 mg
|CYP3A Inhibitor
|Oral Tablet
|TYBOST coadministered with darunavir is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of darunavir and cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
TYBOST coadministered with atazanavir is not recommended for use during pregnancy because of substantially lower exposures of cobicistat during the second and third trimesters [see Use in Specific Populations (8.1) and Clinical Pharmacology (12.3)].
TYBOST coadministered with darunavir or atazanavir should not be initiated in pregnant women. An alternative regimen is recommended for women who become pregnant during therapy with TYBOST coadministered with darunavir or atazanavir.
|Human Data
|Tybost Label
|Trogarzo
|ibalizumab-uiyk 150mg/ml
|CD4-directed post-attachment HIV-1 inhibitor
|Intravenous Injection
|No dosing information available
|
|Trogarzo Label
