AG Yost Launches App, Introduces Other Ways to Report Signs of Human Trafficking

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The new statewide Human Trafficking Hotline established by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost can now be accessed in four convenient ways, making it easy for the public to report information about suspected human trafficking.

“Human trafficking thrives in the shadows, but we cannot allow it to stay hidden,” Yost said. “We need every Ohioan to be our eyes and ears — because one tip can save a life, one tip can help us free someone who desperately needs our help.”

The Ohio-specific hotline streamlines the process for reaching professionals who are trained in investigating human trafficking.

Tips coming into the hotline, which is operated 24/7 by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, are assessed by criminal intelligence analysts, who will forward relevant information to the appropriate local law enforcement agency or victim advocacy center for social services.

For emergency situations, individuals should always call 911 immediately.

“These expanded reporting options help shine a brighter light on traffickers and steer victims toward what we call the ‘Highway to Hope,’” Yost said. “We urge all Ohioans to join us in this important fight – everyone can play a role to end human trafficking.”

