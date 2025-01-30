Granite Creek and Equivu Capital Announce Sale of Odyssey Aviation

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, and Equivu Capital, a South Florida-based private investment firm, today announced the sale of its portfolio company, Odyssey Aviation U.S. (“Odyssey” or the “Company”), a fixed-base operator (“FBO”), to Tallvine Partners, an independent investment firm focused on middle-market infrastructure assets.

Granite Creek invested in Odyssey in 2022 as part of a shareholder recapitalization led by the Company’s majority owner, Equivu Capital. In 2023, Granite Creek provided additional capital to the Company to help fund its acquisition of Golden Isles Aviation, a fixed-base operator located at St. Simons Island Airport in St. Simons, GA.

During Granite Creek’s investment period, Odyssey was led by highly-tenured aviation and FBO executives Sal Calvino, Chairman of the Board of Odyssey and CEO of Equivu Capital, and Ken Allison, CEO of Odyssey.

“Sal, Ken, and the entire operating team have transformed Odyssey into a world-class FBO operator renowned for its industry-leading customer experience,” said Granite Creek Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Mark Radzik. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with Odyssey and look forward to cheering on the Company’s continued success.”

“We are incredibly proud of the expansion and success we have achieved at Odyssey,” said Sal Calvino, Chairman of the Board of Odyssey and Founder of Equivu Capital. “The Granite Creek team believed in our vision and provided critical support and capital as we executed on the Company’s long-term strategic goals.”

Odyssey’s growth was further bolstered by Everside Capital Partners, a New York-based investment firm specializing in building portfolios of U.S. lower middle market companies through strategic partnerships with specialized fund managers or direct investments in operating businesses.

“Everside, alongside its trusted partner Granite Creek, which led the transaction, was deeply impressed by Sal and his team’s professional expertise, relentless hard work, and unwavering dedication to Odyssey’s success,” said Everside’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Moritz Poehl.

About Odyssey Aviation U.S.

Odyssey Aviation U.S. is a fixed-base operator (“FBO”) that provides fuel, hangar rental, aircraft de-icing, and other services to private aviation customers and air cargo operators at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (ISM) in Kissimmee, FL; Willow Run Airport (YIP) in Ypsilanti, MI; and McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport (SSI) on St. Simons Island, GA.

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. Granite Creek has been named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for five consecutive years, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

About Equivu Capital

Founded in 2020 by Salvatore Calvino, Equivu Capital is a South Florida-based private investment firm focused on investing in growing businesses and bringing a high level of management experience to companies in which Equivu invests. Equivu provides capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies in the manufacturing, aviation and infrastructure services sectors. With expertise in scaling companies, banking, culture, operations and overall business development, Equivu and its team have a successful track record of investing in, growing and supporting its companies. For more information on Equivu, visit www.equivu.com.

