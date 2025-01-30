Award-Winning Cleaning Tips Revealed: Meet the Winners of Avision’s Easy Clean Contest

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating innovation and efficiency within the cleaning industry, custodians across the country submitted their best cleaning tips that help make a custodian’s job faster, better, and easier. Custodians competed for a chance to win a big cash prize with Avision’s Easy Clean Award contest. The winners and their tips have now been revealed.

Celebrity judge, Ricardo Regalado ­- CEO and Founder of Route and podcast host of Cleaning & Cocktails - evaluated contest submissions and selected Blanca Ramirez and Maria Gomez as the top finalists. “We launched this contest to spotlight the hardworking professionals who help keep our spaces clean and safe every day,” said Amber Byrd, of Avision. “The response has been incredible and Blanca & Maria’s cleaning tips truly stood out as innovative game-changers for the industry.”

As employees of Diverse Facility Solutions, Inc. (DFS), a 100% minority-owned facility management, consulting, and service professional resource for high-traffic facilities, Ramirez and Gomez are honored to be recognized for their exceptional cleaning tips which contribute to more efficient, effective, and simplified cleaning practices. Their grand prize will be presented in an upcoming celebration of honor.











A Clean Sweep to Victory

Ramirez impressed celebrity judge Regalado with her innovative dust control tip sharing an easy way to clean a vacuum while reducing exposure to airborne dust particles. “This technique not only keeps the workspace cleaner but also protects custodians from directly breathing in dust,” Ramirez shared. “It’s a simple, yet practical method that makes a big difference in air quality and safety.”

Gomez wowed celebrity judge Regalado with her trash bag optimization hack where she shares a clever way to prevent trash bags from inflating by using a broom. In her tip, Gomez presses the trash bag towards the interior walls of the trashcan, so trash naturally falls to the middle. “This method keeps trash bags efficient and prevents waste from spilling or creating unnecessary space,” Gomez explained. “It’s an easy way to save time and maximize resources throughout the day.”

Both Ramirez and Gomez exemplify the creativity and problem-solving innovations custodians bring to work every day. Avision and DFS are proud to honor the important work of custodians who work tirelessly to help keep our environments clean and safe.

As a leading outsourced sales and marketing manufacturer’s rep group, Avision has spent over three decades helping manufacturers and distributors grow while connecting end users with the best products and industry innovations that help make their jobs easier.

Avision’s Easy Clean Award stands as a powerful tribute to the exceptional creativity and steadfast dedication of custodians who tirelessly ensure our environments shine. Avision remains resolute in its mission to revolutionize the cleaning industry, making it faster, better, and easier for all.

About Avision:

With 35+ years as the premier Manufacturer Representative Group in the U.S., Avision specializes in connecting world-class manufacturers with the best distributors to reach the ideal end user.

From janitorial, facility, cleaning, restaurant, and foodservice supplies, Avision makes it easy for manufacturers and distributors to grow and sell faster while providing end users with the best products and industry innovations they need.

Avision’s services include in-depth sales support, customer relations, marketing, and business insights, backed by cutting-edge proprietary technologies for manufacturing partners and customers. Additionally, Avision offers product training and facility assessments to help end users choose and use the right products effectively and efficiently.



With 8 nationwide offices and a team of more than 100 experts, Avision proudly serves more than 100,000 clients across the United States.

For more information, visit AvisionTeam.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.



For more information about celebrity judge and podcast host of Cleaning & Cocktails, Ricardo Regalado, visit CleaningAndCocktails.com.



About Diverse Facility Solutions:

Diverse Facility Solutions was founded in 2002 and began by providing Facility Management, Project and Construction Management and Consulting Services to a wide range of customers.

Since 2002 DFS has expanded its role in the janitorial industry and now provides service professionals to a large and diverse list of clients including major educational institutions, airports, office buildings, event centers, municipalities and other transportation facilities throughout the Country.

Diverse Facility Solutions, Inc. is a 100% minority owned, Chicago based corporation and is MBE certified by numerous certification agencies. The quality of the services we provide and our commitment to unsurpassed customer service has helped us become one of the nation’s premiere Minority Janitorial Contractors.



For more information, visit DiverseFacilitySolutions.com.

Media Contact

Amber Byrd

630-586-6857

Amber.Byrd@Forward-Solutions.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea575554-ec3e-4adb-aa7c-08840d8b099c

