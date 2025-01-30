Contact Lenses Market Set to Surge to $24.2 Billion by 2032 at a 4.6% CAGR

Contact Lenses Market Research Report

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global contact lenses market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by technological advancements, an increasing aging population, and a rising preference for aesthetic appearance. As of 2022, the contact lenses market was valued at $15.5 billion and is projected to reach $24.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.Get Sample PDF Copy Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2802 Contact Lenses Market Growth FactorsSeveral factors contribute to the growth of the contact lenses market:- Prevalence of Eye Disorders: An increase in eye disorders, particularly among the aging population, has led to a higher demand for corrective lenses. For instance, around 8 million geriatric individuals globally suffer from age-related macular degeneration.- Technological Advancements: Innovations in lens materials and designs, such as silicone hydrogel lenses and hybrid lenses, have enhanced comfort and visual acuity, attracting more users.- Aesthetic Preferences: A growing desire for aesthetic appearance, especially among the younger population, has increased the adoption of contact lenses over traditional spectacles.- Disposable Income: Rising disposable income in developing countries has made contact lenses more accessible to a broader demographic.Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2802 Contact Lenses Market SegmentationThe contact lenses market is categorized based on material, design, usage, application, distribution channel, and region.- By Material: The market is divided into silicone hydrogel, hydrogel, and other materials. Silicone hydrogel lenses dominated the market in 2022 due to their flexibility, comfort, and oxygen permeability.- By Design: Lenses are classified into spherical, toric, and other designs. The spherical segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2022, attributed to the rise in adoption of spherical lenses and the increase in prevalence of vision impairment.- By Usage: This segment includes daily disposable lenses, disposable lenses, frequently replaced lenses, and traditional lenses. The daily disposable lens segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2022 and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to increased awareness regarding their effectiveness and convenience.- By Application: The market is categorized into vision correction and cosmetic applications. Vision correction was the largest growing segment in 2022 and is projected to continue its growth due to the increasing use of lenses for therapeutic purposes.- By Distribution Channel: This includes online stores and pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital stores and pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment was the largest growing segment in 2022, driven by the rise in patient visits for vision impairment treatment.Regional Analysis- North America: Dominated the market with a share of over 38% in 2023, attributed to a high prevalence of refractive errors and advanced healthcare infrastructure.- Asia-Pacific: Expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increased awareness, a rising aging population, and higher disposable income.Key Players in the Contact Lenses MarketThe contact lenses market features several prominent companies:- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.- Bausch + Lomb- Alcon Inc.- CooperVision- Contamac- HOYA Corporation- SEED Co., Ltd.- EssilorLuxottica- Menicon Co., Ltd.- Euclid Vision GroupThese companies are actively involved in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion to strengthen their positions in the global market.The contact lenses market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, an aging population, and changing aesthetic preferences. With a projected market size of $24.2 billion by 2032, stakeholders in the industry must focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging opportunities.Procure Complete Report Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f81ee9a7a0db75ce2757e72dfbae18c5?utm_source=Nilesh.Musale Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

