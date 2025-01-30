Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2024 Results, Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.12 Per Share

OAK RIDGE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (“Oak Ridge”; or the “Company”) (OTCPink: BKOR), the parent company of Bank of Oak Ridge (the “Bank”), announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share.

Full Year 2024 Highlights

Earnings per share of $2.06 for 2024, compared to $2.10 for 2023.

of 67.7% for 2024, compared to 68.8% for 2023. Loans receivable of $508.4 million as of December 31, 2024, up 6.9% (annualized) from $500.2 million as of the prior quarter-end, and up 10.2% from $461.9 million as of December 31, 2023.

of $508.4 million as of December 31, 2024, up 6.9% (annualized) from $500.2 million as of the prior quarter-end, and up 10.2% from $461.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.53% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.45% as of the prior quarter-end end and 0.07% as of December 31, 2023.

0.53% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 0.45% as of the prior quarter-end end and 0.07% as of December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets were $3.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.9 million as of the prior quarter-end end and $461,000 as of December 31, 2023. $2.8 million of the $3.0 million increase in nonperforming assets from the prior year end to the current year end were due to the guaranteed and nonguaranteed balances of six Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) loans that moved to nonaccrual status during the third and fourth quarters of 2024. The balances as of December 31, 2024, of SBA nonperforming loans guaranteed and unguaranteed by the SBA were $2.1 million and $700,000, respectively.

were $3.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.9 million as of the prior quarter-end end and $461,000 as of December 31, 2023. $2.8 million of the $3.0 million increase in nonperforming assets from the prior year end to the current year end were due to the guaranteed and nonguaranteed balances of six Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) loans that moved to nonaccrual status during the third and fourth quarters of 2024. The balances as of December 31, 2024, of SBA nonperforming loans and by the SBA were $2.1 million and $700,000, respectively. Securities available-for-sale and held-to maturity of $104.4 million as of year-end 2024, up 7.5% (annualized) from $102.4 million as of the prior quarter-end, and down 5.6% from $110.6 million as of year-end 2023.

of $104.4 million as of year-end 2024, up 7.5% (annualized) from $102.4 million as of the prior quarter-end, and down 5.6% from $110.6 million as of year-end 2023. Total deposits of $531.3 million at quarter-end end, up 16.2% (annualized) from $510.5 million as of the prior quarter-end, and up 7.7% from $493.1 million as of year-end 2023.

of $531.3 million at quarter-end end, up 16.2% (annualized) from $510.5 million as of the prior quarter-end, and up 7.7% from $493.1 million as of year-end 2023. Total short and long-term borrowings, junior subordinated notes, and subordinated debentures of $58.2 million at quarter-end end, down 67.96% (annualized) from $70.2 million as of the prior quarter-end, and unchanged from $58.2 million as of year-end 2023.

of $58.2 million at quarter-end end, down 67.96% (annualized) from $70.2 million as of the prior quarter-end, and unchanged from $58.2 million as of year-end 2023. Total stockholders’ equity of $63.0 million as of year-end 2024, up 0.6% (annualized) from $62.9 million as of the prior quarter-end, and up 8.0% from $58.3 million as of year-end 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) was 11.04%, down slightly from 11.18% as of December 31, 2023. A bank or savings institution electing to use the CBLR will generally be considered well-capitalized and to have met the risk-based and leverage capital requirements of the applicable capital regulations if it has a leverage ratio greater than 9.0%.

of $63.0 million as of year-end 2024, up 0.6% (annualized) from $62.9 million as of the prior quarter-end, and up 8.0% from $58.3 million as of year-end 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Bank’s Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) was 11.04%, down slightly from 11.18% as of December 31, 2023. A bank or savings institution electing to use the CBLR will generally be considered well-capitalized and to have met the risk-based and leverage capital requirements of the applicable capital regulations if it has a leverage ratio greater than 9.0%. Ranked #8 in 2024 North Carolina Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a) loan production.

Recognized as one of American Banker’s Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks under $2 billion in assets. The rankings were based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE), a key measure of shareholder return, for 2021 to 2023.



Tom Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, announced, "While our full-year earnings per share for 2024 decreased slightly to $2.06 compared to $2.10 for 2023, we saw significant positive developments. In 2024, we achieved loan growth of 10.2%, alongside strong deposit growth of 7.7%. Our tangible book value per common share increased to $23.02, up from $21.36 at the previous year-end. We declared cash dividends of $0.44 per common share, up from $0.30 in 2023. We implemented a 50,000 share repurchase program and repurchased 25,100 shares during 2024. Our net interest margin remained stable at 3.83% for 2024, and our capital and liquidity positions remained strong. Despite an increase in nonperforming assets to $3.5 million at the end of 2024, $2.8 million of this was due to six SBA loans moving to nonaccrual status, with $2.1 million guaranteed by the SBA. We are pleased to be ranked #8 in North Carolina for SBA 7(a) loan production and recognized among American Banker’s Top 100 Publicly Traded Community Banks under $2 billion in assets. We owe these accomplishments to our dedicated employees and the invaluable support of our Board of Directors. I am thankful for their continued commitment to serving our clients and ensuring the Bank's enduring strength and success."

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock will be paid on March 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2025, which represents the 25th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company. “We are pleased to pay another quarterly cash dividend to our stockholders,” said Mr. Wayne. “Paying stockholders a portion of our earnings reflects our continuing commitment to enhance stockholder value.”

The Company adopted and implemented a share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2024. There were no shares repurchased during the third quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased a total of 25,100 shares for $321,000.

For 2024 and 2023, net interest income was $23.7 million and $22.1 million, respectively, and the net interest margin was 3.83% in 2024 compared to 3.86% in 2023, a decrease of three basis points. For the three months ending December 31, 2024 and 2023, net interest income was $6.3 million and $5.7 million, respectively. For the three months ending December 31, 2024, the net interest margin increased 13 basis points to 3.92%, compared to 3.79% in 2023.

For 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million, compared to a provision for credit losses of $727,000 in 2023. For the three months ending December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $514,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $432,000 in the same period in 2023. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.05% on December 31, 2024 and 2023. Nonperforming assets represented 0.53% of total assets on December 31, 2024, compared to 0.07% on December 31, 2023. The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $3.5 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $461,000 on December 31, 2023. The $3.0 million increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2023 to December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to six SBA 7(a) loans totaling $2.8 million moving to nonaccrual status during the third quarter of 2024, of which $2.1 million is guaranteed by the SBA. The SBA loans are also secured by real estate and personal guarantees.

Noninterest income totaled $3.2 million and $3.9 million for 2024 and 2023, respectively. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest income from 2023 to 2024, with the following categories significantly contributing to the overall net decrease: Service charges on deposit accounts were $234,000 for 2024 compared to $169,000 in 2023. The increase was due to a new deposit account fee established in 2024 that was not in effect during 2023. Income from Small Business Investment Company investments were $211,000 for 2024 compared to $395,000 in 2023. The Company received fewer income distributions from Small Business Investment Company investments in 2024 compared to 2023. Other service charges and fees were $380,000 for 2024 compared to $524,000 in 2023. The decrease is due to fees realized on a sold deposit relationship in 2023 with no comparable fees in 2024.

Noninterest income totaled $784,000 and $918,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest income from 2023 to 2024, with the following categories significantly contributing to the overall net decrease: Service charges on deposit accounts were $836,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $628,000 in the 2023 quarter. The increase was due to a new deposit account fee established in 2024. Income from Small Business Investment Company investments was $209,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, with no comparable income in 2024. The Company received fewer income distributions from Small Business Investment Company investments in 2024 compared to the 2023 quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $18.3 million and $17.9 million for 2024 and 2023, respectively. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest expense from 2023 to 2024, with the following categories significantly contributing to the overall net increase of $409,000: Occupancy expense was $1.3 million for 2024 compared to $1.1 million in 2023. The increase in occupancy expense is mostly due to higher property maintenance expenses in 2024 compared to 2023. Equipment expense was $595,000 for 2024 compared to $872,000 for 2023. The decrease in equipment expense is mostly due to lower equipment depreciation expense in 2024 compared to 2023. Data and items processing expense was $2.3 million for 2024 compared to $2.0 million for 2023. The increase in data and items processing expense is mostly due to higher software licensing fees paid or payable to our core processing vendor. Professional and advertising expenses were $1.2 million for 2024 compared to $1.4 million for 2023. The decrease in professional and advertising expenses is mostly due to decreases in information technology contracted services in 2024 compared to 2023. Telecommunications expense was $278,000 for 2024 compared to $438,000 for 2023. The decrease in telecommunications expense is mostly due to the reduction in unnecessary or redundant telecommunications expenses.

Noninterest expense totaled $4.7 million and $4.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. There were increases and decreases in components of noninterest expense from 2023 to 2024, with the following categories significantly contributing to the overall net increase of $267,000: Salaries were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.1 million for 2023. The increase in salaries is mostly due to higher salaries and incentive payments to employees for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Employee benefits were $370,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $270,000 for 2023. The increase in employee benefits is mostly due to higher expenses related to the Bank’s employee stock ownership plan and employee benefits for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Occupancy expenses were $321,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $274,000 for 2023. The increase in occupancy expense is mostly due to higher property maintenance expenses in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Equipment expense was $134,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $214,000 for 2023. The decrease in equipment expense is mostly due to lower equipment depreciation expense in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2023. Data and items processing expense was $602,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $494,000 for 2023. The increase in data and items processing expense is mostly due to higher software licensing fees paid or payable to our core processing vendor.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc., and Bank of Oak Ridge

At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in-person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial well-being is easy, safe, and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield, and Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTC Pink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Forward-looking Information This earnings release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) competition in the Company’s markets, (2) changes in the interest rate environment, (3) general national, regional or local economic conditions may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and the possible impairment of collectability of loans, (4) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, (5) significant changes in the federal and state legal and regulatory environment and tax laws, and (6) the impact of changes in monetary and fiscal policies, laws, rules and regulations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2024 2024 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Cash and due from banks $ 8,075 $ 10,522 $ 7,792 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 13,102 11,308 12,633 Total cash and cash equivalents 21,177 21,830 20,425 Securities available-for-sale 85,714 83,769 91,849 Securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 18,662 18,668 18,706 Restricted stock, at cost 3,439 4,006 2,404 Loans receivable 514,292 505,521 466,796 Allowance for credit losses (5,388 ) (5,354 ) (4,920 ) Net loans receivable 508,904 500,167 461,876 Property and equipment, net 8,664 8,827 8,366 Accrued interest receivable 3,135 3,098 2,580 Bank owned life insurance 6,268 6,244 6,178 Right-of-use assets – operating leases 2,166 2,242 2,466 Other assets 5,553 4,613 4,544 Total assets $ 663,682 $ 653,464 $ 619,394 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 119,851 $ 114,152 $ 99,702 Interest-bearing deposits 411,464 396,346 393,442 Total deposits 531,315 510,498 493,144 Federal Funds purchased 1,725 - - Short-term borrowings 18,000 52,000 40,000 Long-term borrowings 22,000 - - Junior subordinated notes – trust preferred securities 8,248 8,248 8,248 Subordinated debentures, net of discount 9,983 9,973 9,943 Lease liabilities – operating leases 2,166 2,242 2,466 Accrued interest payable 709 1,021 1,154 Other liabilities 6,546 6,579 6,091 Total liabilities 600,692 590,561 561,046 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 26,733 27,100 26,736 Retained earnings 37,771 36,575 33,365 Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax (1,771 ) (412 ) (1,580 ) Net unrealized gain (loss) on hedging derivative instruments, net of tax 257 (360 ) (173 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,514 ) (772 ) (1,753 ) Total stockholders’ equity 62,990 62,903 58,348 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 663,682 $ 653,464 $ 619,394 Common shares outstanding 2,736,770 2,732,720 2,732,020 Common shares authorized 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended

For the year ended December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest and dividend income: Loans and fees on loans $ 8,212 $ 7,971 $ 6,999 $ 31,076 $ 25,150 Interest on deposits in banks 217 275 240 887 903 Restricted stock dividends 64 67 45 241 186 Interest on investment securities 1,279 1,402 1,493 5,578 5,215 Total interest and dividend income 9,772 9,715 8,777 37,782 31,454 Interest expense Deposits 2,700 2,758 2,168 10,268 6,242 Short-term and long-term debt 786 961 925 3,777 3,155 Total interest expense 3,486 3,719 3,093 14,045 9,397 Net interest income 6,286 5,996 5,684 23,737 22,057 Provision for credit losses 514 261 432 1,361 727 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,772 5,735 5,252 22,376 21,330 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 234 231 169 836 628 Gain on sale of securities 19 - - 19 77 Brokerage commissions on mortgage loans - - - - 43 Insurance commissions 125 169 121 553 462 Gain on sale of Small Business Administration loans - - - - 475 Debit and credit card interchange income 285 292 301 1,174 1,225 Income from Small Business Investment Company investments - 111 209 211 395 Income earned on bank owned life insurance 23 23 23 90 82 Other Service Charges and Fees 98 98 95 380 524 Total noninterest income 784 924 918 3,263 3,911 Noninterest expenses: Salaries 2,198 2,287 2,112 8,962 8,777 Employee Benefits 370 310 270 1,294 1,177 Occupancy 321 358 274 1,325 1,092 Equipment 134 143 214 595 872 Data and Item Processing 602 607 494 2,255 1,959 Professional & Advertising 298 332 295 1,249 1,377 Stationary and Supplies 21 32 36 131 129 Telecommunications 65 71 48 278 438 FDIC Assessment 118 118 110 460 418 Other expense 441 438 448 1,711 1,612 Total noninterest expenses 4,568 4,696 4,301 18,260 17,851 Income before income taxes 1,988 1,963 1,869 7,379 7,390 Income tax expense 461 460 392 1,706 1,648 Net income and income available to common shareholders $ 1,527 $ 1,503 $ 1,477 $ 5,673 $ 5,742 Basic income per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 2.06 $ 2.10 Diluted income per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 $ 2.06 $ 2.10 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 2,744,609 2,761,870 2,732,720 2,752,991 2,728,094 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 2,744,609 2,761,870 2,732,720 2,752,991 2,728,094 OAK RIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. Selected Financial Data As Of Or For The Three Months Ended, December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2023 Return on average common stockholders' equity1 9.63 % 9.56 % 8.57 % 9.31 % 10.44 % Tangible book value per share $ 23.02 $ 22.78 $ 21.95 $ 21.56 $ 21.36 Return on average assets1 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.80 % 0.88 % 0.95 % Net interest margin1 3.92 % 3.81 % 3.81 % 3.79 % 3.79 % Efficiency ratio 64.6 % 67.9 % 70.0 % 68.3 % 65.2 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.53 % 0.45 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.05 % 1.06 % 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 1Annualized

