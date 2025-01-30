Baker Hughes Secures Significant Gas Technology Order for Third Expansion Phase of Aramco's Jafurah Gas Field

Contract awarded by Tecnicas Reunidas for six gas compression trains and six propane compressors, including balance of plants and auxiliaries

State-of-the-art technologies to support third expansion phase of the largest unconventional gas field in Saudi Arabia

HOUSTON and LONDON, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Thursday it has been awarded an order by Tecnicas Reunidas for six gas compression trains and six propane compressors, for the third expansion phase of Aramco’s Jafurah gas field, located in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Building on its broad experience in providing technology solutions for the entire natural gas value chain, Baker Hughes will supply state-of-the-art electric motor driven compression solutions, leveraging its recently expanded Damman Center in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. This order adds to Baker Hughes’ long-standing partnership with Aramco, which includes the supply of compression solutions for the Haradh and Hawiyah gas plants, first phase of the Jafurah gas plant and gas compression facilities, and more recently, equipment for the third phase of Saudi Arabia’s Master Gas System project.

“Gas continues to serve as a vital source of reliable, abundant and lower-carbon energy,” said Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “Our advanced gas compression technology will enable efficient and reliable production from the Jafurah field, further supporting Aramco’s vision and contributing to Saudi Arabia's energy development.”

