Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Growth to Accelerate in Forecast Period (2023-2032), DelveInsight Analyzes

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Deep Vein Thrombosis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Deep Vein Thrombosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Deep Vein Thrombosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of Deep Vein Thrombosis, offering comprehensive insights into the Deep Vein Thrombosis revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment landscape. The report delves into key Deep Vein Thrombosis statistics, highlighting the current and projected market size, while examining the efficacy and development of emerging Deep Vein Thrombosis therapies. Additionally, we cover the landscape of Deep Vein Thrombosis clinical trials, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that are poised to shape the future of Deep Vein Thrombosis treatment. This report is an essential resource for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving therapeutic options within the Deep Vein Thrombosis space.

Some of the key facts of the Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report:

• The Deep Vein Thrombosis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

• The six-month data from the DEXTERITY-AFP study, presented at the VEINS meeting in November 2023, demonstrated significant improvements in symptom scores compared to large-scale trials that focused solely on thrombus removal in acute DVT treatments.

Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Companies: Bayer, LEO Pharma, Agen Biomedical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Daiichi Sankyo, MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies: Rivaroxaban, innohep®, ThromboView, Apixaban, SanOrg34006, Tinzaparin, edoxaban tosylate, r-Hirudin, Fondaparinux sodium, PD 0348292, Dalteparin, and others

• The Deep Vein Thrombosis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Deep Vein Thrombosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Deep Vein Thrombosis market dynamics.

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2023) reports that while the exact number of individuals affected by DVT or PE is uncertain, it is estimated that up to 900,000 people may be impacted annually in the United States.

• According to Waheed et al. (2023), over 200,000 individuals in the United States develop venous thrombosis each year, with 50,000 cases complicated by pulmonary embolism. The annual incidence of DVT is 80 cases per 100,000 people, with a prevalence of lower limb DVT at 1 case per 1,000 population.

• Waheed et al. (2023) noted that deep vein thrombosis is uncommon in children, and the risk significantly rises with age, with most cases occurring in individuals over 40.

• The CDC (2023) states that about 33% of individuals with DVT or PE will experience a recurrence within 10 years.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Overview

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein, typically in the legs. This can cause pain, swelling, and discomfort. DVT is dangerous because the clot can break loose and travel to the lungs, leading to a life-threatening condition called pulmonary embolism. Risk factors include prolonged immobility, surgery, certain medications, and medical conditions that affect blood clotting. Treatment usually involves blood thinners to prevent clot growth and reduce the risk of complications. Early detection and treatment are critical to managing DVT effectively.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Deep Vein Thrombosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalent Cases of DVT in the 7MM

• Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of DVT in the 7MM

• Age-specific Cases of DVT in the 7MM

• Total Treated Cases of DVT in the 7MM

Deep Vein Thrombosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Deep Vein Thrombosis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Deep Vein Thrombosis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Deep Vein Thrombosis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies and Key Companies

• Rivaroxaban: Bayer

• innohep®: LEO Pharma

• ThromboView: Agen Biomedical

• Apixaban: Bristol-Myers Squibb

• SanOrg34006: Sanofi

• Tinzaparin: Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

• edoxaban tosylate: Daiichi Sankyo

• r-Hirudin: MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals

• Fondaparinux sodium: GlaxoSmithKline

• PD 0348292: Pfizer

• Dalteparin: Anthos Therapeutics, Inc.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Strengths

• The use of off-label branded and generic prescription medications targeted at individual symptoms of DVT.

• Several academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies are currently conducting clinical trials for the treatment of various symptoms of DVT.

Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Opportunities

• New therapeutic options are needed to address the unmet need for effective and curative therapies for DVT. This has created an opportunity for key players to develop novel therapies targeted towards this indication.

Scope of the Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Companies: Bayer, LEO Pharma, Agen Biomedical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, Daiichi Sankyo, MinaPharm Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Anthos Therapeutics, Inc., and others

• Key Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapies: Rivaroxaban, innohep®, ThromboView, Apixaban, SanOrg34006, Tinzaparin, edoxaban tosylate, r-Hirudin, Fondaparinux sodium, PD 0348292, Dalteparin, and others

• Deep Vein Thrombosis Therapeutic Assessment: Deep Vein Thrombosis current marketed and Deep Vein Thrombosis emerging therapies

• Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Dynamics: Deep Vein Thrombosis market drivers and Deep Vein Thrombosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Deep Vein Thrombosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Access and Reimbursement

