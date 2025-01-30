Peter Lagarias and Bryan Dillon Join the Franchisee Lawyers at Luther Lanard

Peter Lagarias and Bryan Dillon Join Luther Lanard

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luther Lanard, PC announced today that they have merged their law practices with Lagarias, Napell & Dillon, LLP. Peter Lagarias and Bryan Dillon have joined Luther Lanard, which will open a new office in San Rafael, California. Combined, Luther Lanard now includes fifteen experienced franchise attorneys as well as paralegals and staff serving franchisee clients nationwide from offices in Northern California, Southern California, Florida and Pennsylvania.“When I first got involved in franchise law, Peter Lagarias and Bryan Dillon were already considered some of the premier franchisee attorneys in the country with their names on many of the most important franchise cases,” stated Doug Luther, CEO of Luther Lanard, PC.“I have always admired their passion for representing franchisees, helping them both grow and get justice in situations where franchisees were wrongfully treated. Their decades of experience representing franchisees will strengthen our litigation practice and our ability to represent large groups of franchisees whether through associations or litigation. They also bring extensive experience helping large multi-unit franchisees grow, which will be a great complement to our transactional practice. We are more than excited to have them join us.”“Bryan and I are excited to join a state of the art law firm specializing in representing franchisees,” stated Lagarias. “We have represented thousands of franchisees in litigation, many through trial, arbitration hearings, mediations and appeals, and we recognize many need our assistance. In merging our practices with Luther Lanard, we will be able to work with the stable of young attorneys who share our interest in helping franchisees. We look forward to working with the next generation. We especially value their knowledge and use of technology and other advances in the practice of law, which they promise to share with us who came to law practice before cell phones and the internet.”Luther Lanard, The Franchisee Lawyers, provide services to franchise owners nationwide, helping clients with the entire lifecycle of being a franchise owner. That assistance starts with evaluating a franchise opportunity, to negotiating a lease, to acquisitions and sales, to outside general counsel services as well as dispute resolution and litigation. As Lagarias often states, this “ covers the life of franchisees, from the birth at acquisition, to the ongoing relationship, and to the end whether by transfer, termination, or renewal.”Doug Lutherdluther@lutherlanard.com(949) 649-4241Peter Lagariasplagarias@lutherlanard.com(415) 460-0100Bryan Dillonbdillon@lutherlanard.com(415) 460-0100Luther Lanard, PC

