Retired Bronx NYPD Sergeant Laura Barbato Teams Up With DC Comics' Bachan Carrillo to Create Police Comic, Charlie X

Charlie X issue number 1 is tentatively set to release summer 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired Bronx NYPD Sergeant Laura Barbato immerses readers in the high-stakes world of her gripping new comic series, Charlie X. Drawing from her extensive experience as an undercover narcotics officer and anti-crime sergeant, Barbato offers a raw and compelling glimpse into New York City's dark underbelly.Set against the backdrop of a devastating drug epidemic, Charlie X follows the relentless quest to combat a lethal heroin strain laced with fentanyl that's claimed the lives of many. As detectives navigate this treacherous landscape, they work alongside confidential informants, known as "Charlies", attempting to stem the tide of devastation. With cooperation dwindling due to fear of the powerful criminal syndicate responsible, the team finds their hope—one brave informant, their "Charlie X", who's willing to infiltrate the dangerous drug trade on behalf of his murdered family members.Packed with gritty realism and an unflinching portrayal of urban life, Charlie X is more than just a comic—it's a heart-pounding exploration of law enforcement's fight against the deadly poison ravaging the Bronx, capturing the essence of courage, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of justice."I created the series Charlie X driven by my deep passion for policing, excitement, and the vibrant energy of New York City," said Barbato. Her commitment to authenticity and compelling storytelling is evident on every page of Charlie X. "Writers should always draw from their own experiences. This is what I know."Illustrating Barbato's vivid scripts is DC Comics' (JLA, Justice League) and Marvel's (Hulk) Bachan Carrillo, a veteran in the world of comics with over 35 years of experience. Carrillo's exceptional talent and deep understanding of visual storytelling has brought Charlie X to life, capturing the essence of Barbato's narrative with remarkable precision."Bachan's ability to translate my vision into stunning visuals for Charlie X has been a fantastic collaboration," Barbato remarked. "His artwork adds a dynamic layer to the storytelling, enhancing the reader's experience."Charlie X will be available through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing in both ebook and printed formats as well as sold in select comic book stores. For more information on Charlie X, visit the official Instagram @charliexcomic. For more information about Laura Barbato and her work, visit Twelve83Entertainment.com About Laura Barbato: Laura Barbato is a retired Bronx NYPD Sergeant and narcotics undercover officer with a distinguished career in law enforcement. Transitioning into entertainment, she has made significant strides as an award-winning director, producer, and now as a celebrated author and comic book creator with Charlie X. Based in New York, Barbato continues to captivate audiences with her unique storytelling prowess. She is also the owner of Twelve 83 Entertainment.About Sebastian "Bachan" Carrillo: Bachan Carrillo is a seasoned illustrator with over 35 years of experience in the comics industry. Some of Bachan's work experience includes employment with DC Comics on titles such as JLA, Justice League of America, Marvel on titles such as Hulk, and BOOM! Studios on titles such as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.Media Contact: Twelve 83 Entertainment

