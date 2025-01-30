Bureau of Reclamation enforcing vehicle restrictions on Hot Springs Wildlife Management Area of Lake Cascade

In the Bureau of Reclamation’s management plan, land surrounding Lake Cascade falls into one of three categories: Recreation sites, Conservation Open Space, or Wildlife Management Area. All Bureau of Reclamation recreation sites are managed by Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for recreational use. The other two categories primarily serve other purposes, and vehicular use is not permitted in those areas.

The Bureau of Reclamation is officially looking to prohibit further vehicle use on the Hot Springs Wildlife Management Area. Their staff have posted the area as closed to vehicle traffic and has implemented the closure, effective immediately. In addition, the snowmobile access gate immediately adjacent to this location has been closed in order to prevent further unauthorized vehicular use though that gate. These issues have occurred as a direct result of low snow and users traveling where vehicular use is strictly prohibited.

As soon as snow prevents further vehicular travel down Stonebraker Lane, this snowmobile access gate will be re-opened - perhaps that will be after this weekend. In the meantime, Fish and Game will maintain the Access Yes! parking area at the entrance to Stonebraker Lane, and access is allowed at the Sugarloaf Boat Ramp and at the small pullout on Bureau of Reclamation land at the top of the hill until those locations are no longer accessible due to snow. Keep in mind that Stonebraker Lane is not maintained during winter.