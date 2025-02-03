St. Louis Attorney, Jennifer Piper Joins Divorce With Respect Week® 2025 Initiative

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide effort to educate couples about a no court process for divorcing.

“This approach encourages a healthier alternative and creates a less stressful transition for families.” ” — Jennifer Piper

MO, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis Family Law attorney, Jennifer Piper, will be offering free divorce consultations during Divorce With Respect Weekagain this year. Divorce With Respect Week is March 3-9, 2025, Piper will meet with anyone seeking more information about divorce and options for divorce. Each session will be a virtual 30 minute consultation and is designed to provide high level answers to divorce related questions.“I’m excited to offer these consultations to help spread and share awareness about the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to divorce,” said Piper. “This approach encourages a healthier alternative and creates a less stressful transition for families.”Jennifer Piper received her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an experienced family law attorney and an advocate for finding solutions for families without going to court. Visit https://familyally.com/ to learn more about Piper.Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide effort to educate couples about a no court process for divorcing. To learn more about Collaborative Divorce or book a free consultation with Piper during Divorce With Respect Weekgo to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.